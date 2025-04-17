Outstanding trade for calves and weanlings at Kilrea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A super entry of 430 Calves & Weanlings at Kilrea on Thursday, 10th April, met an outstanding trade for all types on offer.

All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Calves:

Bull calves:

Garvagh farmer, Lim £1150, £1080; Ahoghill farmer, BB £1150; Doagh farmer, AA £1150; Magherafelt farmer, AA £1150; Castlerock farmer, Sim £1100; Kilrea farmer, AA £1080, £875; Cookstown farmer, AA £995, IM £885; Ballymoney farmer, AA £955, £630, £545, £460; Ballymena farmer, Her £935, Hol £695; Rasharkin farmer, CH £920, AA £720; Ballymoney farmer, AA £875, £635; Claudy farmer, CH £875;

Bushmills farmer, AA £860, £460; Garvagh farmer, FKV £835; Moneymore farmer, AA £820, Fri £695; Coleraine farmer, BB £810; Ballymoney farmer, BB £790, Her £510, AA £480; Ballymoney farmer, BB £790; Glarryford farmer, BB £790, AA £615, BB £540, AA £410; Portglenone farmer, BB £770, £665, AA £580; Garvagh farmer, AA £750, £570; Cookstown farmer, BB £690, £620; Magherafelt farmer, AA £650, £530; Randalstown farmer, AA £650; Ahoghill farmer, AA £645; Armoy farmer, Her £620, £585, Fri £440; Dervock farmer, CH £600, BB £595, AA £560, BB £500; Cloughmills farmer, AA £585, BB £540, Sal £530; Rasharkin farmer, AA £585; Kilrea farmer, BB £555, AA £495, £475; Glarryford farmer, BB £550; Cookstown farmer, Fri £545; Limavady farmer, Her £545, AA £460; Portglenone farmer, BB £525; Castlerock farmer, AA £510; Ballymoney farmer, Lim £505, £500, BB £470, £410; Knockloughrim farmer, Sim £505, £430; Doagh farmer, AA £500; Garvagh farmer, AA £500; Limavady farmer, AA £485, BB £440; Dervock farmer, AA £480; Coleraine farmer, AA £455, Fri £440; Upperlands farmer, AA £455; Ballymoney farmer, AA £450, £445, £435, £410; Cookstown farmer, Hol £420; Coleraine farmer, Lim £415; Moneymore farmer, AA £410, Fri £405; Ahoghill farmer, Lim £400.

Heifer Calves

Magherafelt farmer, BB £1220, AA £950, Her £930; Garvagh farmer, Lim £1120, £1015, £910; Moneymore farmer, AA £775; Ballymena farmer, Her £755; Rasharkin farmer, CH £750, AA £595; Ballymoney farmer, AA £720, £690, £625; Ballymoney farmer, AA £695; Portglenone farmer, BB £665, AA £620, £580; Armoy farmer, AA £660, Her £605, £550, £515; Glarryford farmer, BB £650, £490; Coleraine farmer, BB £625, £595; Bushmills farmer, AA £595, Her £410; Doagh farmer, AA £590, £465, £400; Dervock farmer, BB £575, £540, CH £540, £475, AA £400; Glarryford farmer, BB £570; Randalstown farmer, AA £565; Rasharkin farmer, AA £535, £400;

Limavady farmer, BB £530, £475; Dervock farmer, BB £525; Ballymoney farmer, BB £515; Portglenone farmer, BB £510; Garvagh farmer, AA £500; Knockloughrim farmer, Sim £500; Upperlands farmer, AA £490; Coleraine farmer, AA £470; Cloughmills farmer, Sal £460; Kilrea farmer, AA £445; Cookstown farmer, BB £420; Ballyclare farmer, Her £405.

Friesian Calves:

Super Trade. More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £440. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/Suck Calves (100)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types. Fri x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps. Weanlings to top of £1800 and 5.67 ppk.

Kilrea Mart Fat Lamb & Ewe Report

A good entry of 1350 on Monday 14th April met a sharper trade throughout this week with quality lambs in demand. Spring Lambs to £8.29 per Kg & to top of £195.00 Hogts to £7.09 Fat Ewes to £268.

Spring Lambs

Ballymena farmer, 20.5k £170 (829); Limavady farmer, 24k £195 (813); Bushmills farmer, 22k £174 (791); Dungiven farmer, 22.5k £175 (778); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £168 (764), 22.5k £170 (756); Ballymena farmer, 20k £148 (740); Maghera farmer, 21k £155 (738); Ballymoney farmer, 19.5k £143.50 (736); Bushmills farmer, 22k £162 (736), 21.5k £158 (735); Castledawson farmer, 18.5k £135.50 (732); Castlerock farmer, 21k £153 (729); Portglenone farmer, 23k £167 (726); Ballymoney farmer, 20.5k £148 (722); Stewartstown farmer, 23k £166 (722); Macosquin farmer, 21.5k £155 (721); Bushmills farmer, 23.5k £169 (719); Bushmills farmer, 21k £151 (719);

Fat Ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good Entry of Ewes to £268. More Ewes Needed.

Dairy Report

A small entry of 62 dairy on Tuesday, 15th May to a top price of £2520 for a Calved Cow. Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Ballyclare farmer, Calved Cows to £2520, £2420, £2200; Ballyclare farmer, Calved Heifers to £2460, £2400; Maghera farmer, Calved Cows to £2340, £2320; Cookstown farmer, Calved Heifer to £2160; Crossgar farmer, Batch of Served Heifers to £1640, £1620, £1600, £1580, £1560, £1520, £1500.

More stock required weekly

Kilrea Mart Fat Cow, Suckler & Store Cattle Report

A good entry of 450 on Wednesday, 16th April at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand! Steers to £2820, Heifers to £2560, Fat Cows & Bulls to £4220.

Fat Cows: (110) on offer. Sharp trade

Kilrea farmer, 560k Lim £2440 (436), 820k £3370 (411), 850k £3460 (407); Kilrea farmer, 650k Lim £2490 (383); Ballymena farmer, 520k BB £2020 (381); Portglenone farmer 830k CH £3150 (380), 990k £3720 (376); Claudy farmer, 510k Sim £1840 (361); Bellaghy farmer, 700k DAQ £2520 (360); Dungannon farmer, 760k AA £2720 (358); Ballymena farmer, 600k Lim £2140 (357); Ballymena farmer, 870k CH £3080 (354); Fri Cows to 750k £2300 (307)ppk

Suckler Section

All types of suckler stock required

Heifers:

Dungiven farmer, 380k CH £2400 (632), 370k £1800 (487), 300k £1410 (470), 310k £1450 (468); Dungiven farmer, 330k CH £1650 (500), 320k £1510 (372), 380k £1760 (463), 330k £1500m (455), 310k £1410 (455), 320k £1420 (444); Ballymena farmer, 380k CH £1750 (461); Ballycastle farmer, 480k CH £2180 (454), 420k £1790 (426), 500k £2100 (420); Dunloy farmer, 340k PAR £1490 (438); Ballymena farmer, 560k CH £2350 (420), 410k £1690 (412), 420k £1690 (402), 420k £1680 (400); Bushmills farmer, 480k Lim £1970 (410), 520k £2090 (402); Swatragh farmer, 580k AA £2340 (404), 570k £2160 (379), 720k £2560 (356); Ballymoney farmer, 570k Lim £2270 (398), 460k £1780 (387); Magherafelt farmer, 600k BB £2320 (387); Ballymoney farmer, 440k CH £1680 (382).

Steers

Dungiven farmer, 410k CH £1980 (483), 330k £1460 (442), 500k £2150 (430), 410k £1760 (429); Limavady farmer, 640k Lim £2820 (441), 650k £2720 (428); Magherafelt farmer, 530k Lim £2340 (442); Ballymena farmer, 530k BB £2270 (428); Dungiven farmer, 350k SAL £1490 (426), 350k £1480 (423); Dungiven farmer, 290k Sim £1230 (424); Ballycastle farmer, 470k CH £1970 (419); Ballymoney farmer, 410k Lim £1670 (407), 650k £2590 (399).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.