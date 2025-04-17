Outstanding trade for calves and weanlings at Kilrea
All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.
Calves:
Bull calves:
Garvagh farmer, Lim £1150, £1080; Ahoghill farmer, BB £1150; Doagh farmer, AA £1150; Magherafelt farmer, AA £1150; Castlerock farmer, Sim £1100; Kilrea farmer, AA £1080, £875; Cookstown farmer, AA £995, IM £885; Ballymoney farmer, AA £955, £630, £545, £460; Ballymena farmer, Her £935, Hol £695; Rasharkin farmer, CH £920, AA £720; Ballymoney farmer, AA £875, £635; Claudy farmer, CH £875;
Bushmills farmer, AA £860, £460; Garvagh farmer, FKV £835; Moneymore farmer, AA £820, Fri £695; Coleraine farmer, BB £810; Ballymoney farmer, BB £790, Her £510, AA £480; Ballymoney farmer, BB £790; Glarryford farmer, BB £790, AA £615, BB £540, AA £410; Portglenone farmer, BB £770, £665, AA £580; Garvagh farmer, AA £750, £570; Cookstown farmer, BB £690, £620; Magherafelt farmer, AA £650, £530; Randalstown farmer, AA £650; Ahoghill farmer, AA £645; Armoy farmer, Her £620, £585, Fri £440; Dervock farmer, CH £600, BB £595, AA £560, BB £500; Cloughmills farmer, AA £585, BB £540, Sal £530; Rasharkin farmer, AA £585; Kilrea farmer, BB £555, AA £495, £475; Glarryford farmer, BB £550; Cookstown farmer, Fri £545; Limavady farmer, Her £545, AA £460; Portglenone farmer, BB £525; Castlerock farmer, AA £510; Ballymoney farmer, Lim £505, £500, BB £470, £410; Knockloughrim farmer, Sim £505, £430; Doagh farmer, AA £500; Garvagh farmer, AA £500; Limavady farmer, AA £485, BB £440; Dervock farmer, AA £480; Coleraine farmer, AA £455, Fri £440; Upperlands farmer, AA £455; Ballymoney farmer, AA £450, £445, £435, £410; Cookstown farmer, Hol £420; Coleraine farmer, Lim £415; Moneymore farmer, AA £410, Fri £405; Ahoghill farmer, Lim £400.
Heifer Calves
Magherafelt farmer, BB £1220, AA £950, Her £930; Garvagh farmer, Lim £1120, £1015, £910; Moneymore farmer, AA £775; Ballymena farmer, Her £755; Rasharkin farmer, CH £750, AA £595; Ballymoney farmer, AA £720, £690, £625; Ballymoney farmer, AA £695; Portglenone farmer, BB £665, AA £620, £580; Armoy farmer, AA £660, Her £605, £550, £515; Glarryford farmer, BB £650, £490; Coleraine farmer, BB £625, £595; Bushmills farmer, AA £595, Her £410; Doagh farmer, AA £590, £465, £400; Dervock farmer, BB £575, £540, CH £540, £475, AA £400; Glarryford farmer, BB £570; Randalstown farmer, AA £565; Rasharkin farmer, AA £535, £400;
Limavady farmer, BB £530, £475; Dervock farmer, BB £525; Ballymoney farmer, BB £515; Portglenone farmer, BB £510; Garvagh farmer, AA £500; Knockloughrim farmer, Sim £500; Upperlands farmer, AA £490; Coleraine farmer, AA £470; Cloughmills farmer, Sal £460; Kilrea farmer, AA £445; Cookstown farmer, BB £420; Ballyclare farmer, Her £405.
Friesian Calves:
Super Trade. More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £440. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.
Weanlings/Suck Calves (100)
A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types. Fri x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps. Weanlings to top of £1800 and 5.67 ppk.
Kilrea Mart Fat Lamb & Ewe Report
A good entry of 1350 on Monday 14th April met a sharper trade throughout this week with quality lambs in demand. Spring Lambs to £8.29 per Kg & to top of £195.00 Hogts to £7.09 Fat Ewes to £268.
Spring Lambs
Ballymena farmer, 20.5k £170 (829); Limavady farmer, 24k £195 (813); Bushmills farmer, 22k £174 (791); Dungiven farmer, 22.5k £175 (778); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £168 (764), 22.5k £170 (756); Ballymena farmer, 20k £148 (740); Maghera farmer, 21k £155 (738); Ballymoney farmer, 19.5k £143.50 (736); Bushmills farmer, 22k £162 (736), 21.5k £158 (735); Castledawson farmer, 18.5k £135.50 (732); Castlerock farmer, 21k £153 (729); Portglenone farmer, 23k £167 (726); Ballymoney farmer, 20.5k £148 (722); Stewartstown farmer, 23k £166 (722); Macosquin farmer, 21.5k £155 (721); Bushmills farmer, 23.5k £169 (719); Bushmills farmer, 21k £151 (719);
Fat Ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good Entry of Ewes to £268. More Ewes Needed.
Dairy Report
A small entry of 62 dairy on Tuesday, 15th May to a top price of £2520 for a Calved Cow. Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.
Ballyclare farmer, Calved Cows to £2520, £2420, £2200; Ballyclare farmer, Calved Heifers to £2460, £2400; Maghera farmer, Calved Cows to £2340, £2320; Cookstown farmer, Calved Heifer to £2160; Crossgar farmer, Batch of Served Heifers to £1640, £1620, £1600, £1580, £1560, £1520, £1500.
More stock required weekly
Kilrea Mart Fat Cow, Suckler & Store Cattle Report
A good entry of 450 on Wednesday, 16th April at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand! Steers to £2820, Heifers to £2560, Fat Cows & Bulls to £4220.
Fat Cows: (110) on offer. Sharp trade
Kilrea farmer, 560k Lim £2440 (436), 820k £3370 (411), 850k £3460 (407); Kilrea farmer, 650k Lim £2490 (383); Ballymena farmer, 520k BB £2020 (381); Portglenone farmer 830k CH £3150 (380), 990k £3720 (376); Claudy farmer, 510k Sim £1840 (361); Bellaghy farmer, 700k DAQ £2520 (360); Dungannon farmer, 760k AA £2720 (358); Ballymena farmer, 600k Lim £2140 (357); Ballymena farmer, 870k CH £3080 (354); Fri Cows to 750k £2300 (307)ppk
Suckler Section
All types of suckler stock required
Heifers:
Dungiven farmer, 380k CH £2400 (632), 370k £1800 (487), 300k £1410 (470), 310k £1450 (468); Dungiven farmer, 330k CH £1650 (500), 320k £1510 (372), 380k £1760 (463), 330k £1500m (455), 310k £1410 (455), 320k £1420 (444); Ballymena farmer, 380k CH £1750 (461); Ballycastle farmer, 480k CH £2180 (454), 420k £1790 (426), 500k £2100 (420); Dunloy farmer, 340k PAR £1490 (438); Ballymena farmer, 560k CH £2350 (420), 410k £1690 (412), 420k £1690 (402), 420k £1680 (400); Bushmills farmer, 480k Lim £1970 (410), 520k £2090 (402); Swatragh farmer, 580k AA £2340 (404), 570k £2160 (379), 720k £2560 (356); Ballymoney farmer, 570k Lim £2270 (398), 460k £1780 (387); Magherafelt farmer, 600k BB £2320 (387); Ballymoney farmer, 440k CH £1680 (382).
Steers
Dungiven farmer, 410k CH £1980 (483), 330k £1460 (442), 500k £2150 (430), 410k £1760 (429); Limavady farmer, 640k Lim £2820 (441), 650k £2720 (428); Magherafelt farmer, 530k Lim £2340 (442); Ballymena farmer, 530k BB £2270 (428); Dungiven farmer, 350k SAL £1490 (426), 350k £1480 (423); Dungiven farmer, 290k Sim £1230 (424); Ballycastle farmer, 470k CH £1970 (419); Ballymoney farmer, 410k Lim £1670 (407), 650k £2590 (399).
Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.