Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,400 at £2.22 per kg for a 630kg Sim and to a top of £2.91 per kilo for a 330kg Lim at £960.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1170 at £2.16 per kg for a 542kg AA and to a top of £3.56 per kilo for a 222kg Lim at £790.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.25 per kilo for a Lim 680kg at £1530.

Prices from Swatragh

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices:

Bullocks:

Greysteel producer; Sim,630kg at £1400 = 2.22p; LIM,536kg at £1280 = 2.39p, Lim,576kg at £1390 = 2.41p: Lim,578kg at £1280 = 2.21p; Maghera producer: HER,410Kg at £790 = £1.93p: HER,432Kg at £800 = £1.85p; Garvagh producer; Char,300kg at £840 = 2.80p; Char,348kg at £880 = 2.53p; Char,328kg at £830 = 2.53p; Char,264kg at £740 = 2.80p; Limavady producer; Char,380kg at £860 = 2.26p; LIM,384kg at £980 = 2.55p; SIM,362kg at £870 = £2.40p; LIM,374Kg £900 = 2.41p; Char,346kg at £750 = 2.17p; LIM,418kg at £840 = 2.01p; Killaloo producer; Char,508kg at £1200 = 2.36p; Char,562kg at £1,310 = 2.33p; Char,560kg at £1300 = 2.32p; Char,592kg at £1,370 = 2.31p; Char,550kg at £1340 = 2.44p; Garvagh producer; AA,524kg at £1,200 = 2.29p; AA,502kg at £1100 = 2.19p; Maghera producer; Lim,310kg at £600 = 1.94p; Lim,304kg at £680 = 2.24p; Lim,330kg at £960 = 2.91p; LIM,324kg at £780 = 2.41p; Lim,346kg at £920 = 2.66p; Lim,278kg at £700 = 2.52p; Garvagh producer; Lim,412kg at £960 = 2.33p; Lim,466kg at £1,150 = 2.47p; Dungiven producer; LIM,578kg at £1300 = 2.25p; Maghera producer; LIM,476kg at £1090 = 2.29p; Dungiven producer; HER,476kg at £920 = 1.93p; Moneymore producer; Lim,416kg at £980 = 2.36p; Lim,344kg at £990 = 2.88p; LIM,342kg at £880 = 2.57p; Cookstown producer; LIM,284kg at £650 = 2.29p; Moneymore producer; Sim,430kg at £930 = 2.16p; SIM,436kg at £920 = 2.11p; Limavady producer; Lim,370kg at £1060 = 2.86p; Maghera producer; BB,524kg at £1240 = 2.37p; LIM,430kg at £1020 = 2.37p; Omagh producer; Char,292kg at £810 = 2.77p; Gulladuff producer; LIM,400kg at £780 = 1.95p; Lim,376kg at £750 = 1.99p.

Heifers:

Gulladuff producer; BB,468kg at £840 = 1.79p; Garvagh Producer; Char,376kg at £870 = 2.31p; LIM,412kg at £900 = 2.18p; Char,422kg at £890 = 2.11p; Garvagh producer; AA,500kg at £1090 = 2.18p; AA,532kg at £1050 = 1.97p; AA,512kg at £1140 = 2.23p; AA,514kg at £1090 = 2.12p; AA,546kg at £1170 = 2.14p; AA,514kg at £1090 = 2.12p; AA,506kg at £1070 = 2.11p; AA,544kg at £1160 = 2.13p; AA,542kg at £1170 = 2.16p; AA,508kg at £1050 = 2.07p; AA,576kg at £1170 = 2.03p; AA,510kg at £1050 = 2.06p; Maghera producer; LIM,290kg at £800 = 2.76p; LIM,260kg at £810 = 3.12p; LIM,222kg at £790 = 3.56p; LIM,306kg at £710 = 2.32p; Maghera producer; LIM,410kg at £900 = 2.20p; LIM,426kg at £930 = 2.18p; Moneymore producer; Lim,358kg at £830 = 2.32p; Lim,264kg at £570 = 2.16p; Swatragh producer; Sal,342kg at £680 = 1.99p; Maghera producer; LIM,296kg at £750 = 2.53p; LIM,396kg at £960 = 2.42p; Gulladuff producer; LIM,338kg at £720 = 2.13p; Char,352kg at £770 = 2.19p; Maghera producer; HER,362kg at £530 = 1.46p; HER,398kg at £650 = 1.63p; HER,350kg at £450 = 1.29p.

A strong show of 2130 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 29th October. 550 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £162.00. 1580 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £117.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices:

Heavy-weight:

Cookstown producer; 29kg at £117.50 = 4.05p; Garvagh producer; 29.5kg at £115.00 =3.90p; Coleraine producer; 29.5kg at £115.00 = 3.90p; Toome producer; 29.0kg at £114.00 = 3.93p; Cookstown producer; 27.5kg at £111.00 = 4.04p; Kilrea producer; 27.5kg at £110.00 = 4.00p; Gulladuff producer; 27.4kg at £110.00 = 4.01p; Draperstown producer; 27.7kg at £108.00 = £3.90p; Gulladuff producer; 26.7kg at £110.00 = 4.12p; 25.9kg at £107.50 = 4.15p; Garvagh producer; 25.5kg at £108.00 = 4.24p; Castledawson producer; 25kg at £108.00 = 4.32p; Castledawson producer; 25.3kg at £107.50 = 4.25p; Garvagh producer; 25.5kg at £107.50 = 4.22p; Bellaghy producer; 24kg at £107.00 = 4.46p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £105.00 = 4.38p.

Middle-weight:

Maghera producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Guladuff producer; 23.8kg at £105.50 = 4.43; Limavady producer; 23.3kg at £105.00 = 4.51p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Bellaghy producer; 23.5kg at £104.50 = 4.45p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £103.00 = 4.38p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £101.00 = 4.39p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £101.00 = £4.39p.

Light-weight:

Dungiven producer; 17.5kg at £87.50 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £88.00 = 4.89p; Claudy producer; 18.2kg at £86.00 = 4.73p; Ballycastle producer; 18kg at £84.50 = 4.69p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £82.00 = 4.69p; Draperstown producer; 18.5kg at £85.50 = 4.62p; Dungiven producer; 16kg at £83.50 = 5.22p; Bellaghy producer; 16.3kg at £81.50 = 5.00p; Ballymoney producer; 16.8kg at £78.00 = 4.64p; Dungiven producer; 16.3kg at £77.50 = 4.75p.

Fat Ewes:

Coleraine producer; £162; Limavady producer; £142 ; Carnlough producer; £136.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale – Hoggets to £180.00, Ewe Lambs to £140.00 (Texel Ewe Lambs)