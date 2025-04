Outstanding trade for cattle at Swatragh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monday, 14th April saw a super entry of 190 cattle presented for sale at Swatragh which resulted in another outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 391p/kg for a Lim at 530kg (£2070) and to a top of £2350 per head for a BB at 690kg (341p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 522p/kg for a Lim at 490kg (£2560) and to a top of £2860 per head for an AA at 690kg (414p/kg).

Heifers sold to 507p/kg for a Lim at 260kg (£1320) and to a top of £2580 per head for a CH at 600kg (430p/kg).

Sample prices

Fat Cows (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, Lim 530kg £2070 (391), Slaughtneil producer, Lim 600kg £2280 (380), Maghera producer, Lim 510kg £1890 (371), Maghera producer, Lim 670kg £2290 (342), Upperlands producer, BB 690kg £2350 (341), Limavady producer, BGA 540kg £1720 (319), Maghera producer, Lim 640kg £2020 (316), Maghera producer, AA 610kg £1870 (307), Maghera producer, Lim 560kg £1690 (302).

Heifers

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, Lim 260kg £1320 (507), Cookstown producer, Lim 260kg £1310 (504), Moneymore producer, CH 234kg £1100 (470), Cookstown producer, Lim 284kg £1320 (465), Cookstown producer, AA 264kg £1210 (458), Cookstown producer, Lim 294kg £1340 (456), Cookstown producer, AA 266kg £1210 (455), Cookstown producer, Lim 278kg £1260 (453), Garvagh producer, CH 286kg £1290 (451).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, Lim 306kg £1430 (467), Garvagh producer, Lim 328kg £1500 (457), Garvagh producer, CH 336kg £1490 (443), Upperlands producer, Lim 314kg £1390 (443), Upperlands producer, Lim 358kg £1570 (439), Upperlands producer, Lim 314kg £1380 (439), Upperlands producer, Lim 308kg £1350 (438), Rasharkin producer, CH 338kg £1470 (435), Garvagh producer, CH 300kg £1290 (430), Slaughtneil producer, Lim 396kg £1690 (427), Rasharkin producer, CH 340kg £1450 (426), Maghera producer, Lim 362kg £1500 (414).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, CH 460kg £2100 (457), Slaughtneil producer Lim 450kg £2050 (456), Slaughtneil producer, CH 402kg £1830 (455), Slaughtneil producer, Lim 466kg £2090 (448), Slaughtneil producer, Lim 446kg £2000 (448), Limavady producer, CH 416kg £1860 (447), Maghera producer, CH 456kg £2010 (441), Slaughtneil producer, CH 476kg £2080 (437), Garvagh producer, CH 434kg £1870 (431), Limavady producer, CH 402kg £1710 (425), Garvagh producer, CH 428kg £1810 (423), Maghera producer, Sim 496kg £2080 (419).

500 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, CH 544kg £2460 (452), Maghera producer, Par 500kg £2180 (436), Maghera producer, CH 532kg £2250 (423), Claudy producer, Lim 590kg £2460 (417), Slaughtneil producer, CH 500kg £2080 (416), Slaughtneil producer, CH 584kg £2350 (402), Slaughtneil producer, Lim 518kg £2080 (402), Swatragh producer, Lim 512kg £2060 (402), Maghera producer, CH 576kg £2290 (398), Maghera producer, CH 572kg £2260 (395), Swatragh producer, Lim 532kg £2050 (385).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, CH 600kg £2580 (430), Upperlands producer, CH 634kg £2490 (393), Slaughtneil producer, CH 646kg £2280 (353).

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, Lim 270kg £1390 (515), Garvagh producer, CH 278kg £1390 (500), Portglenone producer, Sim 252kg £1230 (488), Garvagh producer, CH 266kg £1270 (477), Garvagh producer, CH 290kg £1380 (476), Gulladuff producer, Lim 286kg £1350 (472), Portglenone producer, Sim 232kg £1070 (461), Portglenone producer, Sim 236kg £1070 (453), Castledawson producer, Lim 234kg £1050 (449), Ballykelly producer, 2x Sim 214kg £900 (421), Castledawson producer, BB 278kg £1130 (406).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, Lim 348kg £1800 (517), Garvagh producer, Lim 396kg £2010 (508), Upperlands producer, Lim 398kg £2000 (503), Upperlands producer, Lim 336kg £1670 (497), Maghera producer, Lim 374kg £1830 (489), Garvagh producer, CH 390kg £1860 (477), Garvagh producer, Lim 392kg £1860 (474), Upperlands producer, Lim 350kg £1660 (474), Maghera producer, Sim 354kg £1620 (458), Maghera producer, Sim 380kg £1710 (450), Garvagh producer, CH 320kg £1440 (450), Garvagh producer, CH 336kg £1490 (443).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Lim 490kg £2560 (522), Maghera producer, Lim 426kg £2150 (505), Garvagh producer, Lim 414kg £2050 (495), Maghera producer, Lim 414kg £2030 (490), Maghera producer, Lim 426kg £2060 (484), Maghera producer, Lim 406kg £1930 (475), Upperlands producer, Lim 404kg £1910 (473), Maghera producer, BB 444kg £2080 (468), Maghera producer, BB 498kg £2240 (450), Maghera producer, Lim 478kg £2080 (435), Upperlands producer, Lim 468kg £1990 (425), Maghera producer, Lim 468kg £1980 (423).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, CH 504kg £2170 (431), Swatragh producer, CH 526kg £2240 (426), Limavady producer, CH 570kg £2270 (398), Swatragh producer, Lim 540kg £2140 (396), Doagh producer, Sim 572kg £2140 (374), Tamlaght producer, Lim 570kg £2100 (368), Maghera producer, Lim 532kg £1950 (367).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, AA 690kg £2860 (414), Moneymore producer, Her 618kg £2240 (362).

A super entry of 1500 sheep on Saturday 12th April at Swatragh resulted in an outstanding trade with 1000 fat hoggets and spring lambs entered alongside 500 fat ewes and rams.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of £208 for 3 hoggets at 21kg and to a top of 990p/kg for 3 hoggets at 21kg.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £170 for 1 lamb at 24kg and to a top of 744p/kg for 4 lambs at 21.5kg into £160. Fat ewes to a top of £294 for a single ewe and fat rams to a top of £250 for a single ram with a very high number of lots soaring over £200.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 19th April - Yard open at 7:30am, Sale Starting 10:30am Sharp

All types of sheep required for demand.

Sample prices

Spring Lambs

Upperlands producer, 4 lambs 21.5kg £160 (744), Randalstown producer, 1 lamb 21kg £155 (738), Upperlands producer, 3 lambs 21kg £155 (738), Desertmartin producer, 1 lamb 21kg £150 (714), Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 24kg £170 (708), Cookstown producer, 4 lambs 23kg £161.50 (702), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 22.5kg £153.50 (682), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 24kg £161 (671), Upperlands producer, 1 lamb 24kg £160 (667), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 25.5kg £164 (643), Dungiven producer, 5 lambs 24kg £154.50 (644).

Super Heavy Weight Fat Hoggets - 30kg and over (p/kg)

Castlerock producer, 3 hogs 30kg £161 (537), Bellaghy producer, 1 hog 30kg £158 (527), Bellaghy producer, 13 hogs 31kg £163 (526), Slaughtneil producer, 53 hogs 32kg £163 (509), Markethill producer, 39 hogs 32.5kg £165 (508), Martinstown producer, 7 hogs 32kg £160 (500), Knockloughrim producer, 6 hogs 33kg £161.50 (489), Annaghmore producer, 20 hogs 32kg £155 (484).

Heavy Weight Fat Hoggets - 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, 1 hog 26kg £165 (635), Loup producer, 9 hogs 26.5kg £163.50 (617), Maghera producer, 16 hogs 25kg £154 (616), Castlerock producer, 5 hogs 26kg £159 (612), Swatragh producer, 9 hogs 25kg £153 (612), Draperstown producer, 2 hogs 25.5kg £155 (608), Swatragh producer, 4 hogs 25.5kg £155 (608), Gulladuff producer, 7 hogs 26kg £157 (604), Aghadowey producer, 3 hogs 25.5kg £154 (604), Dungiven producer, 2 hogs 25kg £150 (600), Aghadowey producer, 28 hogs 25kg £150 (600).

Mid Weight Fat Hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Plumbridge producer, 3 hogs 21kg £208 (990), Draperstown producer, 8 hogs 21kg £137 (652), Draperstown producer, 4 hogs 23kg £149 (648), Knockloughrim producer, 35 hogs 24.5kg £158 (645), Castledawson producer, 7 hogs 22kg £139.50 (634), Castlerock producer, 2 hogs 21kg £132.50 (631), Coleraine producer, 11 hogs 22kg £138.50 (630), Feeny producer, 9 hogs 24.5kg £152.50 (622), Dungiven producer, 2 hogs 23kg £143 (622), Aghadowey producer, 24 hogs 24kg £149 (621), Castledawson producer, 14 hogs 22.5kg £139.50 (620), Plumbridge producer, 1 hog 24kg £147 (613).

Light Weight Fat Hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 5 hogs 19.5kg £135.50 (695), Draperstown producer, 5 hogs 20kg £136 (680), Randalstown producer, 11 hogs 20kg £136 (680), Randalstown producer, 3 hogs 19.5kg £130 (667), Dungiven producer, 4 hogs 20.5kg £136 (663), Coleraine producer, 9 hogs 20kg £132.50 (663), Draperstown producer, 5 hogs 20kg £130 (650).

Fat Ewes

Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £294, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £272, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £270, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £266, Moneymore producer, 2 ewes £248, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £244, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe £242, Dungiven producer, 4 ewes £242, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £236, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £234, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £232, Cookstown producer, 3 ewes £230, Dungiven producer,2 ewes £230, Ballymaguigan producer, 2 ewes £228, Cookstown producer, 6 ewes £228, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £226, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £226, Coagh producer, 4 ewes £224, Slaughtneil producer, 2 ewes £220.

Fat Rams

Cookstown producer, 1 ram £250, Knockloughrim producer, 1 ram £246, Maghera producer, 1 ram £242, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £224, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £216, Clady producer, 1 ram £216, Ballykelly producer, 1 ram £212, Limavady producer, 1 ram £212, Plumbridge producer,1 ram £196, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £194, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £190.

Breeding Sheep Sale

Thursday 10th April saw a very good entry of over 550 breeding sheep which resulted in a fantastic trade all round with outfits reaching a top of £395 for 4 ewes with 8 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £290 for 2 ewes with 2 lambs at foot. Pet Lambs to £48 for 2 lambs.

Sample prices

Pet Lambs

Draperstown producer, 2 lambs £48, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £42, Upperlands producer,1 lamb £40, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £40, Carnlough producer, 1 lamb £38, Upperlands producer, 1 lamb £38, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £36, Macosquin producer, 1 lamb £36, Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £36, Carnlough producer, 1 lamb £34, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £34, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £32.

Ewes with twins at foot

Draperstown producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £395, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £380, Glenavy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £375, Glenavy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £355, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £350, Draperstown producer, 6 ewes and 12 lambs £350, Articlave producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £350, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £350, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £345, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £335, Draperstown producer, 6 ewes and 12 lambs £330, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes and 5 lambs £330, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £325, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £300.

Ewes with singles at foot

Magherafelt producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £290, Arboe producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280, Loughbrickland producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £265, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £260, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £245, Glenavy producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £230, Poyntzpass producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £230, Castlederg producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £205.