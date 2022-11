All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped Calves

Bull Calves

Prices from Kilrea

Randalstown farmer, CH £660; Greysteel farmer, Lim £605, £575, CH £575, Cookstown farmer, AA £520; Randalstown farmer, CH £515; Ballymena farmer, Sim £470, £320, £235, £210; Greysteel farmer, Lim £470, £465, BB £435, £400; Garvagh farmer, Lim £430, £415, £390; Moneymore farmer, BB £430, Lim £400, £280, Her £275; Portglenone farmer, AA £430; Tobermore farmer, BB £415, £360; Ballyclare farmer, Lim £380; Upperlands farmer, SH £380; Maghera farmer, BB £370; Maghera farmer, BB £355; Claudy farmer, Sim £335, £270; Portglenone farmer, Sim £330, £305, BB £260; Aghadowey farmer, BB £325; Portglenone farmer, AA £310;

Macosquin farmer, BB £305, £290, £235; Ballyclare farmer, BB £300, AA £205; Ballyronan farmer, BB £300; Donemana farmer, AA £290, £205; Draperstown farmer, AA £280, £205; Kilrea farmer, BB £260; Cookstown farmer, Fri £240, £235, AA £235; Ballymoney farmer, BB £230, £215, Her £210; Cullybackey farmer, FKV £230; Ballymoney farmer, BB £225; Moneymore farmer, FKV £220, AA £200.

Heifer Calves:

Greysteel farmer, CH £615, Lim £430; Randalstown farmer, Sim £580; Ballymoney farmer, CH £535; Randalstown farmer, AA £460, £390; Maghera farmer, BB £440; Moneymore farmer, Her £425, £405, AA £280, Her £275, £215; Garvagh farmer, Lim £415, AA £400, Lim £330; Ballymoney farmer, AA £390, £340, BB £270; Portglenone farmer, AA £390, Sim £220; Randalstown farmer, Lim £355; Portglenone farmer, BB £330, £270; Drumahoe farmer, Her £315, AA £260, £245, Her £240; Tobermore farmer, DAQ £300, BGA £280, BB £230; Claudy farmer, Sim £295, £280; Maghera farmer, AA £285; Maghera farmer, AA £260, £230; Ballymoney farmer, BB £245; Claudy farmer, BB £235; Coleraine farmer, AA £230; Limavady farmer, Hol £230, SH £210; Ballyclare farmer, AA £200; Bushmills farmer, Her £200.

Friesian Calves

Super Trade! More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £240. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/Suck Calves (110)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps!!!! Weanlings to top of £945 and 324 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Kilrea Mart Fat Lamb & Ewe Report

A super entry of 940 on Monday, 31st October met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand. Lambs to £5.06 per Kg & to top of £113.00. Fat Ewes to £127.00 Rams to £166.00.

Lambs (800)

Tobermore farmer, 18k £91 (506), 22.5k £105.50 (469); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £110 (500); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £106 (482); Ballymena farmer, 19k £90 (474); Coleraine farmer, 23k £109 (474); Kilrea farmer, 22k £103.50 (471), 23.5k £108 (460), 23.5k £107 (455), 24k £109 (454), 23k £104 (452); Cloughmills farmer, 23k £108 (470); Feeny farmer, 22k £103 (468), 23.5k £107 (455); Macosquin farmer, 21k £98 (467); Culnady farmer, 20k £93 (465); Kilrea farmer, 23k £107 (465);Ballymoney farmer, 22k £102 (464); Ahoghill farmer, 19k £88 (463); Portglenone farmer, 21k £97 (462); Rasharkin farmer, 19.5k £90 (462), 22.5k £104 (462); Articlave farmer, 23k £106 (461); Coleraine farmer, 21.5k £99 (461); Bushmills farmer, 22.5k £103.50 (460); Bushmills farmer, 23.5k £108 (460); Larne farmer, 22k £101 (459); Limavady farmer, 22k £101 (459); Coleraine farmer, 23k £105 (457); Cullybackey farmer, 19.5k £89 (456); Kilrea farmer, 24k £109.50 (456); Rasharkin farmer, 22.5k £102.50 (456); Macosquin farmer, 18.5k £84 (454); Rasharkin farmer, 15k £68 (453); Garvagh farmer, 21k £95 (452) Macosquin farmer, 23k £104 (452).

Fat Ewes (140) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good entry of ewes to £127. More ewes needed.

A super entry of 76 dairy on Tuesday 1st November to a top price of £2740 for a Calved Heifer.

Coleraine farmer, Calved Heifers to £2740, £2500, £1720, 2nd Calver to £2500; Coleraine farmer, Calved Heifer to £2380, Springing Heifers to £1660, £1540; Eglinton farmer, Batch of Springing Heifers to £2300, £2160, £2120, £2040, £2000, £1960, £1900, £1880, £1740, £1600, £1560, £1500; Rasharkin farmer, Springing Heifers to £1800, £1620, £1520; Coleraine farmer, Calved Heifer to £1700; Castlerock farmer, Batch of Hol. Heifer Calves to £820, £780, £760, £730, £720; Omagh farmer, Batch of Maiden Heifers to £780, £700, £680, £670.

More stock required weekly.

Friesian and AA steers a flying trad with more required for strong demand.

Fat Cow, Suckler & Store Cattle Report

A super entry of 450 on Wednesday 2nd November at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand!!! Steers to £1530, Heifers to £1460.

Fat Cows & Bulls to £1580.

Fat Cows: (150) on offer. Flying trade:

Garvagh farmer, 630k CH £1530 (243), 730k Lim £1300 (178); Limavady farmer, 610k BB £1400 (230), 570k £1290 (226); Ballymoney farmer, 580k Sim £1300 (224); Randalstown farmer, 630k Sim £1400 (222); Rasharkin farmer, 580k Lim £1290 (222), 590k AA £1190 (202), 570k Her £940 (165); Crumlin farmer, 670k Lim £1440 (215), 660k £1380 (209); Bellarena farmer, 680k AA £1440 (212); Portglenone farmer, 570k Lim £11200 (211), 560k Her £1150 (205), 460k Lim £890 (194), 540k £1010 (187), 440k AA £820 (186), 530k £860 (162); Rasharkin farmer, 545k DAQ £1150 (211); Claudy farmer, 600k AA £1240 (207); Rasharkin farmer, 670k Lim £1340 (200); Garvagh farmer, 600k Lim £1190 (198); Doagh farmer, 600k AA £1180 (197); Dunloy farmer, 690k CH £1340 (194); Tobermore farmer, 630k Hol £1200 (191); Limavady farmer, 520k Hol £940 (181); Coleraine farmer, 610k Hol £1100 (180); Dunloy farmer, 630k Hol £1130 (179); Coleraine farmer, 620k Fri £1100 (177); Portglenone farmer, 780k FKV £1370 (176), 670k SHD £1160 (173), 710k Fri £1160 (163); Bushmills farmer, 470k Fri £810 (172), 450k £760 (169), 500k £820 (164), 440k £710 (161), 450k £720 (160); Macosquin farmer, 590k Lim £1000 (170); Portglenone farmer, 640k BB £1090 (170); Ballymena farmer, 870k Lim £1470 (169); Ballycastle farmer, 910k SHB £1480 (163); Swatragh farmer, 990k Sal £1580 (160).

Suckler

Claudy farmer, Lim Heifer with Lim Bull calf at foot to £1880, Lim Heifer with Lim Heifer calf at foot to £1760, Lim Heifer with Lim Bull calf at foot to £1580; Crumlin farmer, Lim Cows with Lim Heifer calves at foot to £1820, £1630; L’Derry farmer, Her Heifer with Her Bull calf at foot to £1760; Antrim farmer, AA Cow with AA Bull calf at foot to £1620.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Bellarena farmer, 370k Lim £970 (262), 490k CH £1100 (225); Garvagh farmer, 430k CH £1030 (240), 450k £1070 (238), 490k £1120 (229), 420k £950 (226), 440k £970 (221); Kilrea farmer, 470k Lim £1090 (232); Ballymoney farmer, 470k AA £1080 (230), 490k AA £1120 (229), 530k £1210 (228), 460k £1040 (226), 530k £1190 (225), 480k £1070 (223), 530k £1180 (223), 570k £1260 (221), 560k £1240 (221), 520k £1150 (221); Cullybackey farmer, 570k Sim £1310 (230), 640k CH £1460 (228), 590k Sim £1330 (225); Ballymoney farmer, 490k AA £1100 (225); Portglenone farmer, 320k Sim £720 (225); Limavady farmer, 540k ST £1190 (220);

Magherafelt farmer, 550k AA £1210 (220), 600k £1320 (220).

Steers