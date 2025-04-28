Over 100 cows killed in Russian drone attack on Ukrainian farm

According to Andrii Dykun, chairman of the Ukrainian Agri Council, the enemy used ten strike drones, presumably of the Geran-2 type. The shelling damaged a calf barn, three cowsheds, storage facilities, an administrative building, and agricultural equipment.

“The farm had 281 dairy cows. At least 100 animals were killed by Russian strikes. The exact number will be known when the rubble is cleared,” Andrii Dykun said.

According to Oleksandr Krasovsky, director of Agro Service SG, all the farm's buildings were destroyed.

“Unfortunately, this is the second attack on our enterprise. The first attack took place on February 23, 2024. Six Shaheds flew in at night. We rebuilt everything and repaired everything. This time, some Shaheds had shrapnel charges. Many animals have shrapnel wounds to their necks and stomachs,” says Oleksandr.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's agricultural sector has suffered total losses of over $80 billion. Of this, $11.2 billion is direct losses — destroyed enterprises, equipment, livestock, and agricultural machinery.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's agricultural sector has suffered total losses of over $80 billion.

Damage to one of the sheds