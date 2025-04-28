Some of the damageSome of the damage
Some of the damage

Over 100 cows killed in Russian drone attack on Ukrainian farm

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:51 BST
On Monday morning, April 28, Russian Shahed drones attacked an agricultural enterprise belonging to a member of the Ukrainian Agri Council in the village of Mokra Rokytna, Kharkiv region.

According to Andrii Dykun, chairman of the Ukrainian Agri Council, the enemy used ten strike drones, presumably of the Geran-2 type. The shelling damaged a calf barn, three cowsheds, storage facilities, an administrative building, and agricultural equipment.

“The farm had 281 dairy cows. At least 100 animals were killed by Russian strikes. The exact number will be known when the rubble is cleared,” Andrii Dykun said.

According to Oleksandr Krasovsky, director of Agro Service SG, all the farm's buildings were destroyed.

“Unfortunately, this is the second attack on our enterprise. The first attack took place on February 23, 2024. Six Shaheds flew in at night. We rebuilt everything and repaired everything. This time, some Shaheds had shrapnel charges. Many animals have shrapnel wounds to their necks and stomachs,” says Oleksandr.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's agricultural sector has suffered total losses of over $80 billion. Of this, $11.2 billion is direct losses — destroyed enterprises, equipment, livestock, and agricultural machinery.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's agricultural sector has suffered total losses of over $80 billion.

1. unnamed (29).jpg

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's agricultural sector has suffered total losses of over $80 billion. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Damage to one of the sheds

2. unnamed (28).jpg

Damage to one of the sheds Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
The shelling damaged a calf barn, three cowsheds, storage facilities, an administrative building, and agricultural equipment.

3. unnamed (27).jpg

The shelling damaged a calf barn, three cowsheds, storage facilities, an administrative building, and agricultural equipment. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Cows that survived the attack

4. unnamed (10).jpg

Cows that survived the attack Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice