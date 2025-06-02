Overcoming Milk Fat Depression with Devenish Milk Solids Booster

Producing higher milk solids economically is a means of increasing net farm income.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a research paper, outlining the prevalence of Milk Fat Depression (MFD), one of the authors, Dr. Morgan Sheehy outlined that 1 in every 10 dairy farmers experience the problem.

MFD occurs when milk fat % drops significantly at grass. MFD normally occurs from April to September and always results in significant drops in milk price (pence/litre).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devenish Nutrition have developed a product which focuses on increasing milk solid output (milk butterfat and milk protein percentages and yields). This is a 7th generation product, and the concept is well accepted and used widely.

Graph 2

This product combines four specialist ingredients with specific known mode of actions and has delivered significant improvements in milk solids output. Ryan McPolin, a nutritionist with Devenish emphasises the importance of proper concentrate composition in maximising the return from Devenish Milk Solids Booster.

Farm results have shown a significant return on investment (ROI). Typical farm results are giving a ROI of 1.75 – 3:1 i.e. a net return after paying for the product of £1.75 - £3.00 for every £1 spent.

Maximising Milk Value

Patrick Coffey MVB, who farms in Co. Cork, has been using Devenish Milk Solids Booster since April 2024. Over the last 12 months, he has increased butterfat levels on average by 0.28%, as well as seeing an average 0.18% increase in milk protein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graph 1

To put these improvements into financials, in a 7,500L herd, the results equate to an increased net margin of £212/cow on milk performance alone.

If you would like to know more about how Devenish Milk Solids Booster can drive profitability on your farm? Contact: James Scott +44 (0) 7469391330, Ryan McPolin +44 (0) 7436039709, Morgan Sheehy +353 (0) 86 8276506 Jack Hogan +353 (0) 879822975, Ciaran Conway +353 (0) 87 2671202.