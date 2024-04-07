Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new arrangement also entails Owens Farm Solutions securing distribution rights for the Titan Seaweed bagged mineral and Mixrite feed bucket ranges.

“This is a major step forward for the business,” confirmed Richard Owens, the owner of Owens Farm Solutions.

“It significantly bolsters the footprint of the business within the UK and Irish markets for seaweed based products.

“There is also potential for Owens Farm Solutions to offer a wider range of proven nutritional products to the livestock sectors.”

The Ocean Harvest range was developed by Taylor Farm Supplies 40 years ago. And demand for the products has increased exponentially over the past four decades.

“The Ocean Harvest range has been specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of cattle and sheep at their various growth stages,” Richard Owens added.

“It also has a strong and proven record in boosting fertility levels plus the attainment of easier calving and lambings, where cows and breeding ewes are concerned.

“Acquiring the new range also provides Owens Farm Solutions with a nutritional option that can be offered as a feed bucket, scattered on top of silage or included within a total mixed ration.”

According to Richard Owens seaweed-based nutritional solutions offer the livestock sectors a source of extremely effective mineral and vitamin sources.

He added: “This has been confirmed by a significant number of research trials and the experience gained by farmers themselves. In fact the full scope of seaweed-based products in delivering natural nutritional solutions for livestock has yet to be fully identified.”

Brian Taylor is the man behind Taylor Farm Supplies.

He commented: “I have been working closely with Richard Owens for 25 years. He is uniquely placed to further develop the Ocean Harvest range and the other brands in a very successful way.

“The key challange facing livestock farmers today is that of boosting the health and performance levels of their animals in the most effective and natural way possible.

“The Ocean Harvest range has been specifically developed to meet this requirement.”

Significantly, Brian is also confirming that it remains business as usual at Taylor Farm Supplies.