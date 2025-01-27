Packaging training success for Loughry learner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) offers its congratulations to Justyna Kosmowska, Senior Packaging and Artwork Technologist from ABP Linden Foods on gaining her Level 5 Diploma in Packaging.

Justyna has been working for ABP Linden for over 17 years, with the past ten years as a Packaging Technologist. She is responsible for the development of new packaging, selection of packaging materials and creation of artwork for fresh and frozen food products.

Justyna says: “The diverse nature of the sector encouraged me to broaden and deepen my knowledge and understanding of food packaging. The Diploma programme offered us study visits to multiple sites. These provided me with opportunities to speak with manufacturers, get a better understanding of challenges they face and see how new technologies are being implemented.”

She adds: “The Diploma has also given me an insight into the packaging testing facilities available at CAFRE. ABP Linden has been making good use of these. Attending classes at Loughry Campus was also great opportunity for networking. Meeting people who love packaging as much as I do was fantastic.”

The PIABC Level 5 Diploma in Packaging has been delivered by CAFRE’s Packaging Technologists for over ten years. To further meet the needs of the Agri-Food industry CAFRE has added a new Level 3 Certificate in Packaging.

Packaging is at the forefront of the fight to meet sustainability goals, and CAFRE has introduced a new, Level 3 programme accredited by PIABC. It gives participants the opportunity to develop their knowledge of packaging functions, materials, the development processes and examines sustainability.

The course will provide learners with the core knowledge and skills required to aid in the development of eco-friendly packaging solutions. Learners will enjoy working with a range of materials in CAFRE’s on site packaging laboratories at Loughry Campus.

For more information, please contact Programme Manager, Adele Dallas by Email: [email protected] or visit www.cafre.ac.uk.