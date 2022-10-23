Past Presidents gather to reminisce on 90 years of The Greenmount Association

Guests were then treated to a walk down memory lane by Head of Campus Redevelopment, James O’Boyle. Many old photos told the tale of the campus from its opening in 1912, until present day. James also shared the future vision for the campus and described the vast redevelopment work planned over the next number of years. Next stop on the tour was the Horticulture Centre and greenhouses. An overview of the current innovation work taking place at the Centre was presented, and past horticultural students were in awe of the state-of-the-art potting facilities used by students today. Last but certainly not least, the visitors were given a guided tour of the Dairy Unit. The past presidents were then treated to a delicious lunch in The Manor Restaurant.