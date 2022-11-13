Paula McIntyre: With the long grey days of the winter rolling in there is nothing like pudding

At this time of year you really want to use staples that are close to hand rather than running around the place looking for exotic ingredients. A few standards in the cupboard like pudding rice, dried fruit, flour, sugar and preserves can be combined with eggs, milk and butter to produce deliciously heart warming puddings.

Rice pudding straight out of the oven, bubbling and golden really ticks all the boxes. When I was growing up a few raisins were always added to the rice and sweet milk before baking. Here the dried fruit is soaked in some rum before adding to the mix. Normally I’d dot a bit of butter over the top of the rice before baking as it helps to add a lovely golden crust. Abernethy butter have brought out a Christmas edition of their iconic product – it’s redolent of brandy and spices. Adding some of this will elevate your rice pudding to dizzy heights. It’s too good to save only for the festive period.

Dried fruit, in the form of dates, feature in the other recipe this week. The dates are warmed in milk and some baking soda added. This is then whizzed into a sponge and baked in pudding moulds or ramekins. After turning out you could add a caramel sauce but I’ve added some pears into the mix. Sugar and butter are cooked to a caramel then cider and pears are added. Spoon this over the warm puddings with some ice-cream or a good dollop of cream.

Marmalade is one of those preserves that transcends the seasons. Spread it over hot buttery toast any time of the year. Marmalade and oranges are the order of the day for the third recipe this week. A butterless sponge, with Broighter Gold oil in place of butter, is flavoured with orange. After baking the puddings are turned out and topped with warm marmalade. Serve straight away with custard, cream or ice-cream. Or, if you’re in need of much comforting, just treat yourself to all three.