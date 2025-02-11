Pay increase for agricultural workers
The proposed new minimum rates are:
Grade 1 - Applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment:
- Under 18 - £8.00 per hour
- 18-20 years olds - £10.00 per hour
- Over 21 - £12.21 per hour
Grade 2 – Standard worker - £12.50 per hour
Grade 3 – Lead worker - £12.73 per hour
Grade 4 – Craft Grade - £12.98 per hour
Grade 5 – Supervisory Grade - £13.37 per hour
Grade 6 – Farm Management Grade - 13.90 per hour
Should the National Minimum Wage or the National Living Wage, as applicable, become higher than the hourly rates set out above then the hourly or other minimum rate will default to the National Minimum Wage or National Living Wage, whichever applies.
The accommodation offset has been increased to £54.71 per week.
Any objections to the above proposals should be sent to: AWB Secretariat, 1st Floor, Jubilee House, 111 Ballykelly Road, Limavady, BT49 9HO, or via email to: [email protected] to arrive no later than 5.00pm on Tuesday 4 March 2025.
The Board will meet again on 7 March 2025 to consider any objections to the proposals. The Board will make an Order to give effect to the new rates and other amendments which would come into operation on 1 April 2025.
The definitions for the grades and the qualifications required for each grade are available at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/awb-agricultural-rates-pay-orders-and-reports or by contacting the AWB Secretariat 1st Floor, Jubilee House, 111 Ballykelly Road, Limavady, BT49 9HO (Tel: 02877442037, Email: [email protected]).