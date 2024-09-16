Just over 6,000 birds were released at 2.00pm in a Lt North Northwest wind and it turned out a reasonable enough race.

Glen Buckley & Son from Annaghmore topped the NIPA Open recording velocity 1466, the loft had already topped the NIPA in successive old bird races from Dale in South Wales.

Davy Calvin took the Top 7 positions in the opening young bird race from Kilbeggan and had a another good result here with 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7h, 8th 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th Open NIPA .

NIPA Race/Date

3rd Roscrea YB Saturday 7th September 2024 – Liberated at 2.00pm in a Lt North-Northwest wind

NIPA Open 3rd Roscrea YB 357/6,254 – 1-1E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1466, 2-2E G Buckley & Sonn 1465, 3-3E Davv Calvin Bondhill Soc 1463, 4-4 E J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1459, 5-5E Davy Calvin 1458, 6-6E E Davy Calvin 1457, 7-7E Davy Calvin 1456, 8-8E Davy Calvin 1455, 9-9E Davy Calvin 1449, 10-10E Davy Calvin 1449, 11-11E Davy Calvin 1448, 12-12E Davy Calvin 1448, 13-13E Davy Calvin 1448, 14-14E R McCracken Markethill 1432, 15-15E P Duffy Armagh 1429, 16-16E D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1425, 17-17E Davy Calvin 1425, 18-18E Davy Calvin 1425, 19-19E Davy Calvin 1424, 20-20E Davy Calvin 1425.

NIPA Section A 3rd Roscrea 24/610 – B Morgan Coalisland & District 1382, B Morgan 1373, G & S Smith Cookstown Soc 1366, B Morgan 1340, 1340, 1338, 1329, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1327, D Carolan Coalisland & District 1325, K Murphy Coalisland & District 1323.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 7/195 – B Morgan 1382, 1373, 1340, 1340, 1338, 1329. Congratulations Brendan Morgan 1st, six from Roscrea ybsVelocity 1382.1365/1373.5057/1340.6074 /340.4640/ 1338.0320

1329./ 5186 Date 7-9-24 - Also 1st & 2nd Section A.

Coleraine Premier HPS 11/263 – B & D Coyle 1327, J Hanson 1322, 139, S Diamond 1312, M & J Howard & Son 1308, S Diamond 1308. Bobby makes it 7 wins for the season with a daughter off Frank’s Lady (2023 Section A Old Bird Champion) when paired to Pocket Rocket (Rab Rea of Larne). Congratulations Bobby and Danny, fantastic racing. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Cookstown Social 5/103 – G & S Smith 1366, 1320, 1316, 1305, 1301, 1239.

Windsor Social 5/92 – Mervyn Simpson 1303, Kenny Glass 1297, 1274, T Scott & Son 1272, 1260, 1256.

NIPA Section B 3rd Roscrea 61/1030 – G Gibson Cullybackey 1403, G Gibson 140, J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1394, D Dixon Ballymoney 1386, 1385, 1385, 1384, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1384, D Dixon 1367, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1365.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 5/86 – J Smyth & Son 1342, Young McManus & Sons 1336, J Smyth & Son 1315, 1313, Young McManus & Sons 1295, 1279.

Ballymoney HPS 9/169 – J Hutchinson & Son 1394, D Dixon 1386, 1385, 1385, 1384, 1367.

Broughshane & District 3/44 – M Neilly 1238, J Getty 1221, M Neilly 1215, 1214, 1197, 1183.

Ballymena & District HPS 3/77 – K & K Kernohan & Sons 1384, Blair & Rankin 1340, K & K Kernohan & Sons 1335, 1335, 1319, 1313.

Cullybackey HPS 16/245 – G Gibson 1403, 1403, 1347, A Darragh 1342, G Gibson 1334, 1320.

Crumlin & District 3/67 – Fleming Bros 1332, S Thompson 1318, McConville Bros 1308, 1299, 1299, Fleming Bros 1290.

Kells & District HPS 2/34 – A Barkley & Son 1295, 1271, 1239, 1231, H Turkington 1196, A Barkley & Son 1183. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Turkington 1167.

Muckamore HPS 6/87 – S & N Maginty 1365, Knocker & Bill 1329, S & J Bones 1319, 1319, Knocker & Bill 1301, S & J Bones 1297.

Randalstown HPS 4/53 – W & W Gilbert 1165, J Millar 1160, W & W Gilbert 1159, Stewart Bros 1015, J Millar 931, N Percy & Son 887.

Rasharkin &District HPS 5/64 – Steele & McNeill 1316, 1305, Harold Cubitt 1295, 1287, 1286, Steele & McNeill 1269.

NIPA Section C 1st Roscrea 64/1212 – A & N Lewis Doagh & District 1394, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1386, J & D Braniff Glen 1384, A & N Lewis 1375, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1375, A & N Lewis 175, W O’Boyle Ligoniel & Dist 1374, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & Dist 1372, A & T Agnew 1371, J & R Scott Doagh & Dist 1370.

NIPA Section D 3rd Roscrea 42/1276 – Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1404, 1399, 1399, 1381, 1380, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1380, Jeff Greenaway 1380, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1379, Jeff Greenaway 1378, P & K Mcarthy 1378.

NIPA Section E 3rd Roscrea 83/2278 – G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1466, 1465, Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1463, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1459, Davy Calvin 1458, 1457, 1456, 1455, 1449, 1449.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 10/219 – G Buckley & Son 1466, 1465, J & E Calvin 1459, G Buckley & Son 1420, J & E Calvin 1411, G Buckley & Son 1405. Congratulations to G Buckley & Son on winning today’s race, also congratulations to F & D McNeice on winning the club pools of £56.

Armagh HPS 7/230 – P Duffy 1429, R Parkes & Son 1413, I Parkes & Son 1392, E& M Curran 1386, P Duffy 1384, 1363.

Beechpark Social 4/96 – G McEvoy 1312, 1302, 1302, C Reynolds 1288, 1288, G McEvoy 1286.

Bondhill Social 3/203 – Davy Calvin 1463, 1458, 1457, 1456, 1455, 1449.

Edgarstown HPS 16/421 – D Love 1397, R Cassells 1381, T McClean 1372, 1371, 1370, G & C Simmons 1365.

Gilford & District3/84 – A Feeney & Son 1365, 1363, 1356, C & H Beattie 1350, G O’Dowd 1348, C & H Beattie 1348.

Laurelvale 3/93 – Alan Craig 1352, 1317, C Brown 1215, 1209, M Milligan & Son 1181, 1184. Despite a last-minute change of lib. site and less than perfect race conditions like poor visibility due to that usual east wind haze the majority of birds made light work of it with returns seemingly good. The loft of Alan Craig takes the Red Card again with a blue natural cock. Well done Alan and all in the result.

Loughgall 2/67 – D C & P McArdle 1425, 1414, 1414, 1413, 1411, 1411.

Lurgan Social 14/356 – D Carville & Son 1383, T Furphy 1380, C J & B Ferris 1373, 1367, T Furphy 1365, C J & B Ferris 1358.

Markethill HPS 4/84 – R McCracken 1432, Humphries & Baird 1396, R McCracken 1384, Humphries & Baird 1380, 1380, 1373.

Monaghan HPS 4/123 – R Mulligan 1411, K Allister 1407, R Mulligan 1404, K Allister 1397, 1397, 1388.

Portadown & Drumcree 4/94 – J Whitten & Son 1361, B Creaney 1314, J Whitten & Son 1313, B Creaney 1313, C Reid 1271, 1258.

Meadows 7/121 – Larkin Bros 1383, 1372, 1368, 1367, Geoff Douglas 1362, 1358.

NIPA Section F 3rd Roscrea 31/531 – W & L Robinson Comber Cent 1303, 1302, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1302, 1301, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1298, McComb Bros Killyleagh Cent 1298, McCartan & Woosdides 1297, D Grieves Killyleagh & Dist 1295, McCartan & Woodsides 1294, 1294.

NIPA Section G 3rd Roscrea 28/976 – S Delaney Harmony 1405, 1405, 1404, G & C Quinn Drumnavaddy 1401, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1397, S Delaney 1390, McGrath & McParland Drumnavaddy 1382, S Delaney 1379, 1377, J Brush Drumnavaddy 1372.

NIPA Section H 3rd Roscrea – 29/461 – John Convey 1330, 1307, 1305, 1305, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1303, John Convey 1302, 1292, 1291, 1291.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 2/6 – Jimmy Quigley 1204, M Rabbett 1152, 952, 929.

Derry & District 9/120 – D Canning 121, J & G Ramsey 1118, 1112, 1094, 1040, R McAteer 1039.

Foyle RPS 4/51 – Sean Malone 1036, 1008, 998, John Coyle 902.

Londonderry RPS 2/10 – L Flanagan & Son 1062.

Maiden City 4/33 – P & M Healy 1001, 943, J McConomy 890, P & M Healy 870, Concannon Bros 820.

Mourne & District HPS - John Convey 1330, 1307, 1305, 1305, D Booth 1303, John Convey 1302.

Omagh & District 1/11– B Gaongen 1043, 1038, 1038, 855.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 4/32 – Paul Walters 1133, 1097, Freddie Patterson 1097, Paul Walters 1089, 108, 1089.

Nipa Roscrea - Mid Antrim Combine 7/09/24

Penultimate YB race for Mid Antrim Combine

The penultimate NIPA race of the season was flown from Roscrea on Saturday 7th September.

Liberation took place at 14.00pm in light north-westerly winds. Best two birds in the local area were timed by Cullybackey fancier Gary Gibson at 17.01 & 17.02pm to record 1403ypm and win 1st & 2nd Mid Antrim Combine & 1st & 2nd Section B. Gary's winning blue hen was 2nd Section bblm from Roscrea a few weeks ago and is bred from the best of the Willy Van Hercks. This pair have bred 2 x 1st Section winners and 3 x 2nd Section winners and are also the grand parents to 1st and 2nd Section and 2nd Open Nipa. Gary's second bird a blue cock is full brother to his Mid Antrim Combine young bird of the year 2021 and half-brother to his 5th Open Nipa Penzance Classic bird a few season's ago.

Danny Dixon of Dunloy was next best with four good birds placed 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Combine. The first bird is off Danny's 'Centre Cock' a two time winner of Ballymoney Centre and one time Coleraine Centre winner when paired to a granddaughter of Dixie Chic. Danny's second bird is off a son of Gary Gibson’s Golden Couple when paired to Danny's direct Stickers Doncker hen which is mother of his 2022 NIPA Open winner. Keith Kernohan and Sons had the best bird in Ballymena & District on 1384 and also won the Mid Antrim Combine knock out beating Jimmy Smyth & Son of Ahoghill in the final. The cock now named 'Knock Out' won 2nd club & 41st Open Dale young bird National the previous week. The sire was on loan from clubmates Johnston Eagleson & Sons and is a Koopman cock from the late Billy Smyth. He won two races on the road and 2nd Combine etc. The dam is the last daughter Keith had from a pigeon he call's 'Doing 90' Belg06/6329290, a son of 'Annemie' super breeder for Vermeerbergen & Van Reet mother of Ollie & Danni sire of 1st Nat. 'Gueret' her dam is inbred to the lines of 'The Daniel' & 'Grote Tom'. Some of the best pigeons he has acquired from Mol in a friendship now running over 20 years with Luc Vermeerbergen.

Jimmy Smyth & Son were best in Ahoghill on 1342 closely followed by Paddy & William McManus on 1336. Jackie Steele had the Rasharkin winner on 1316 with a mealy cock bred from a son of Danny Dixon's good Stickers Donckers Open winner and Jonathan Barkley & Laura Surgenor were best in Kells on 1295, their winner from a Laycock cock and the dam from clubmate Geoff Surgenor.

Mid Antrim Combine Roscrea 31/543 - G Gibson Cullybackey 1403, G Gibson Cullybackey 1403, D Dixon Rasharkin 1386, D Dixon Rasharkin 1385, D Dixon Rasharkin 1385, D Dixon Rasharkin 1384, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1384

D Dixon Rasharkin 1367, G Gibson Cullybackey 1347, A Darragh Cullybackey 1342, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1342, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1340, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1336, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1335, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1335, G Gibson Cullybackey 1334, G Gibson Cullybackey 1320, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1319, A Darragh Cullybackey 1318, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1316, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1315, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1313, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1313, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1305, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1304, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1304, G Gibson Cullybackey 1298, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1298, A Barkley & Son Kells 1295, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1295, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1295, R Service & Son Ballymena 1294, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1293, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1290, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1287.

Mid Antrim Combine YB Points - Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 397, Gary Gibson Cullybackey 359, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 295, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 293 , J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 221, Danny Dixon Rasharkin 210. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Coleraine Triangle 3rd Roscrea – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1327, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1322, J Hanson 1319, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1312, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1308, S Diamond 1308, B & D Coyle 1305, Mervyn Simpson Windsor Soc 1303, S Diamond 1303, 1303, K Glass Windsor Soc 1297, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1296, 1291, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1283, 1283, J Hanson 1272, 1271, L Hanson & Son 1264, B & D Coyle 1260, 1253, T McCrudden 1248, 1248, B & D Coyle 1241.

City of Derry Federation – J Quigley Amelia Earhart 1204, M M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1152, D Canning Derry & Dist 1121, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1118, 1112, 1094, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1062, J & G Ramsey 1040, R McAteer Derry & Dist 1039, S Malone Foyle 1036.

Foyle Valley Combine 3rd Roscrea - Jimmy Quigley Amelia Earhart 1204, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1152, Paul Walters Strabane & Dist 1131, D Canning Derry & Dist 1121, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1118, 1112, Paul Walters Strabane & Dist 1097, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1097, J & G Ramsey 1094, Paul Walters Strabane & Dist 1089, 1089, 1089.

Note NIPA - Would all fanciers wishing to claim for any YB/average awards please do so within 7 days of Dunmanway YB National flown Friday 13th September.

1 . davy calvin.jpeg Davy Calvin from Bondhill already topped the NIPA in the yb Kilbeggan, he had another top result from Roscrea. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . barkley (4).jpg Laura Surgenor and Jonathan Barkley with their Roscrea winner in Kells. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . brendan morgan.jpg Brendan Morgan from Coalisland & District is having another great season, top six in the club and 1st & 2nd in Section A. Photo: freelance Photo Sales