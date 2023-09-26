Penultimate race of the NIPA Young Bird Season

Danny Dixon 1st & 2nd Combine & Section B from 2nd Fermoy. Pic: Willy Reynolds

In extreme heat the overall winner was William Chambers of Newry & Dist on 1612 followed by J F McCabe & Son from the same club and J J McCabe from Millvale giving a Newry 1st, 2nd and 3rd Open NIPA 375/8,997.

RPRA (Irish Region) –The Autumn meeting of the RPRA (Irish Region) will take place at Christ Church in Lisburn on Saturday 14th October at 1.00pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will be the deadline date for Young Bird performance claims re 2023 and Young Fanciers, YB of the Year etc.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff Surgenor best in Kells & District from the 2nd Fermoy. Pic: Willy Reynolds

All members will be made welcome. Members are reminded that application for National Awards must go direct to the RPRA forms are available from Region Secretary Noel Higginson or see advert in the BHW.

Members need to be award of changes to the fees for the year. It will be £17 per member sent to the Irish Region. Breakdown of that is £11 to Association, £4 to Region and £2 for Insurance. It will be £17 for each member of the partnership. There are no charges for deceased members of partnerships. Individual members will pay £15.

The changed rules are 26, 27 and 32.

NIPA 2nd Fermoy YB Open 375/8,977 – 1-1G William Chambers Newry & Dist 1612, 2-2G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1602, 3-3G J J McCabe Millvale 1599, 4-1E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1587, 5-2E G Calvin & Son Annaghmore 1581, 6-4G J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1580, 7-3E N Weir Loughgall 1579, 8-4E N Weir 1578, 9-5E R Buckley Annaghmore 1574, 10-6E D Calvin Bondhill Soc 1574, 11-7E E & M Curran Armagh 1573, 12-8E R Buckley 1573, 13-9E G Buckley & Son 1571, 14-10E N Weir 1570, 15-5G D & K Mallen Banbridge 1570, 16-1C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1568, 17-11E J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1567, 18-6G D & K Mallen 1567, 19-2E D C & P McArdle Armagh 1566, 20-2C J & D Braniff Glen 1566.

Jamie (l) and Jimmy Greer winners in Cullybackey HPS. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIPA Sect C 2nd Fermoy YB 84/1629 – Bingham & Seaton Ligonil 1568, J & D Braniff Glen 1566, M/M Robinson Carrick Soc 1547, Bingham & Seaton 1537, 1530, M/M Robinson 1530, Bingham & Seaton 1530, B & K Mullan & Dunlop Glen 1529, W Gilmore Ligoniel 1527, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1526.

NIPA Sect D 2nd Fermoy YB 35/814 – Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1557, J Kelly & Sons Hills & Maze 1548, Aiken Bros Dromore 1547, Johnston Bros Coli 1547, O & M Monaghan Colin 1546, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1545, J Kelly & Sons 1544, Jeff Greenaway 1544, 1543, G Smyth Lisburn & Dist 1543.

NIPA Sect F 2nd Fermoy YB 36/695 – W Leckey Newtownards 1497, Burgess & Brennan 1482, P Murray Crossgar 1472, Robert Shaw Corrigs 1460, W & L Robinson Comber Cent 1438, Burgess & Brennan1437, Lambert & Stewart Bangor 1436, 1435, W & L Robinson 1434, 1432.

NIPA Sect G 2nd Fermoy YB 34/1083 – William Chambers Newry & Dist 1612, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1602, J J McCabe Millvale 1599, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1580, D & K Mallen Banbridge 1570, 1567, J F McCabe & Son 1566, 1565, O Markey Ballyholland 1565, J J McCabe 1560.

“Drum Major” winner in Edgarstown HPS for the R G & G Donaldson team.

NIPA Race/Date

Advertisement

Advertisement

2nd Fermoy YB Friday 8th September 2023 – Liberated at 10.40am in a Lt SE wind.

NIPA Sect A 2nd Fermoy YB 21/628 – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1563, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1553, B & D Coyle 1551, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1547, J Hanson 1547, B Morgan 1546, B & D Coyle 1545, J Hanson 1542, B & D Coyle 1535, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1534.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

1st Club Coleraine Premier, 1st section A & 27th Open 2nd Fermoy for B & D Coyle. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Coalisland & District 7/227 – B Morgan 1553, 1546, 1529, K Murphy 1513, 1512, B Morgan 1507.

Coleraine Premier HPS 10/362 – B & D Coyle 1563, 1551, J Hanson 1547, 1547, T & J McDonald 1546, B & Coyle 1545. The man on fire does it again. Another one two today again, super flying Bobby and Danny congratulations. This was their 9th victory this season so far. The winner is a Rea’s Rocket from Rab Rea and second pigeon is a son of Frank’s Lady, Section A NIPA Bird of the Year x with a Rea’s rocket, a cock that was 1st Section & 3rd open for Bobby. Bobby wins 1st Section A and27th Open NIPA. Bobby is dedicating this win in memory of his late mother Harriet on the anniversary of her sad passing two years ago. RIP Harriet. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coleraine & County Derry RPS 2/56 –W & W Murdock 1518, 1502, 1492, T McCrudden 1466, 1452, 1452.

Cookstown Social 1/51 – G & S Smith 1506, 1506, 1489, 1488, 1476, 1466.

Dungannon & District 3/33 – Ian Blair 1515, 1513, 1458, 1438, 1388, 1383.

Windsor Social 4/89 – K Glass 1542, M Simpson 1540, K Glass 1540, 1538, R & J Parke 1498, K Glass 1496.

NIPA Old Bird Champion “Franks Lady”, bred by Frank Dickey and raced by B & D Coyle of Coleraine Premier. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIPA Sect B 2nd Fermoy YB 53/1170 – D Dixon Ballymoney 1558, D Dixon 1554, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1552, Magill & Lavery Muckamore 1549, D & H Stuart 1548, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1546, Sefton Thompson Crumlin & Dist 1544, K Glass Windsor Soc 1542, M Simpson Windsor Soc 1540, K Glass 1540.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 3/44 – T Whyte 1522, J Smyth & Son 1447, T Whyte 1411, 1407, 1398, 1390.

Ballymoney HPS 8/230 – D Dixon 1558, 1554, D & H Stuart 1552, 1548, D Dixon 1528, 1528. Danny Dixon first bird was his first bird last week but sat on roof until the second bird trapped. She is out of a son of the Avairy Cock when paired to a niece of the Superkie hen. Well done Danny Dixon.

Ballymena & District HPS 5/102 – K & K Kernohan & Sons 1515, S Johnston & Son 1512, J Eagleson & Sons 1512, 1485, 1485, 1485.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cullybackey HPS 7/116 – J & J Greer 1515, G Gibson 1496, A Darragh 1443, 1438, 1437, A Shiels 1434.

Crumlin & District 4/81 – Sefton Thompson 1544, 1538, 1512, Fleming Bros 1506, D Hamilton 1479, Sefton Thompson 1478.

Dervock RPS – D & H Stuart 1552, 1548.

Harryville HPS 3/54 – D Magill 1511 J Rock 1485, 1448, D Magill 1399, 1396, J Rock 1387.

Kells & District HPS 3/78 – Surgenor Bros 1513, 1429, H Turkington 1426, A Barkley & Son 1417, 1417, 1416. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Turkington

1426, A Barkley & Son 1272.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muckamore HPS 6/136 – Magill & Lavery 1549, S & N Maginty 1510, 1506, 1505, Magill & Lavery 1479, S & J Bones and T Yates 1475.

Randalstown HPS 3/50 – J Millar 1518, Stewart Bros 1430, J McNeill & Son 1424, Stewart Bros 1413, J Millar 1404, Stewart Bros 1396.

Rasharkin &District HPS 7/128 – W McFetridge 1539, F Barkley 1516, W McFetridge 1454, A C & T Tweed 1451, H Cubitt 1451, Steels & McNeill 1448.

NIPA Sect E 2nd Fermoy YB 85/2575 – G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1587, G Calvin & Son Annaghmore 1581, N Weir Loughgall 1579, N Weir 1578, R Buckley Annaghmore 1574, D Calvin Bondhill Soc 1574, E & M Curran Armagh 1573, R Buckley 1573, G Buckley & Son 1571, N Weir 1570.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Annaghmore 10/306 – G Buckley & Son 1587, G Calvin & Son 1581, R Buckley 1574, 1573, G Buckley & Son 1571, J & E Calvin 1567.

Armagh HPS 6/155 – E & M Curran 1573, D C & P McArdle 1566, R Parkes & Son 1558, D C & P McArdle 1542, 1537, 1535.

Beechpark Social 8/138 – D Mawhinney & Son 1543, G McEvoy 1536, C Reynolds 1504, G & P Lavery 1483, D Mawhinney & Son 1476.

Bondhill Social 3/180 – David Calvin 1575, 1560, 1558, 1536, 1528, 1524.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edgarstown 8/237 – R G & G Donaldson 1537, R Bell & Sons 1519, R Cassells 1509, R Bell & Sons 1508, G & C Simmons 1501, R Cassells 1485. Well done to the Donaldson team taking the top spot this week after a series of weeks putting up good cards in the nationals. Their winner a blue flight hen named “Drum Major” by young Olle is down of a retired cock from J Gregory & Sons Colin paired to a hen of R Moore & son of Bangor.

Well done to all in the result from a tricky Fermoy. Simmo PO.

Gilford & District 6/136 – G O’Dowd 1520, C & H Beattie 1513, Moody Bros 1509, 1508, G O’Dowd 1495, A Feeney & Son 1495.

Laurelvale 6/166 – Alan Craig 1524, 1506, 1493, 1493, G & C Topley 1483, C Brown 1470.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loughgall 5/300 – N Weir 1579, 1578, 1570, R Calvin & Daughter 1564, N Weir 1563, 1562.

Lurgan Social 12/328 – J Barr 1554, J Douglas & Son 1548, 1548, 1532, R Adamson 1523, 1523.

Markethill HPS 3/62 – Humphries & Baird 1529, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1517, Humphries & Baird 1514, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1513, Humphries & Baird 1509, 1506.

Monaghan HPS 8/241 – Gerry Swift 1541, Keith Allister 1538, 1537, R Mulligan 1534, 1532, Gerry Swift 1524. Happy to take the red card myself this week. Sire bred by club mate Keith Allister and dam bred by Davy Booth. How could you go wrong. Well done to all in the results on a very hot day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portadown & Drumcree 5/150 – J Whitten & Son 1549, 1530, 1507, Sloan & Reid 1466, J Whitten & Son 1455, 1455.

Another great result for Jay & myself timing a black hen from Dave Atkin that young Jay had fancied all season. Great to see it winning today for the young lad. Well done to all members in the Top 10 timing on a very warm and testing race.

Meadows 7/153 – Joe Brown 1563, Alan Larkin 1551, Larkin Bros 1536, Alan Larkin 1534, Joe Brown 1519, Matt McCabe 1512.

NIPA Sect H 2nd Fermoy 27/283 – David Booth Mourne & Dist 1508, David Booth 1498, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1481, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1461, David Booth 1453, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1446, L Flanagan Londonderry 1440, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1393, David Booth 1392, David Booth 1392.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amelia Earhart 4/41 – Ray McMonagle 1260, 1256, Eamon Quigley 1222, Jimmy Quigley 1183, Ray McMonagle 1111, 1099.

Derry & District 8/73 – J Diamond 1461, A McCrudden 1446, J Diamond 1346, Cooley Bros 1337, P Hegarty & Son 1279, J Diamond 1253.

Foyle RPS 2/31 – P Maxwell 1481, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1393, 1342, 1200.

Londonderry RPS 2/13 – Leo Flanagan 1440, B Freeman 1252, Leo Flanagan 1196, 1147.

Maiden City2/10 – Pat McLaughlin 1370.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mourne & District HPS 1/26 – David Booth 1508, 1498, 1453, 1392, 1392, 1370.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 8/89 – Dessie Mullen 1387, 1386, 1374, 1370, 1348, 1348.

NIPA Mid Antrim Combine 2nd Fermoy

1st & 2nd Section B for Danny Dixon of Dunloy

The NIPA were back in Fermoy in County Cork for their penultimate young bird race of the season.

Birds were released on Friday 8th September at 10.40am in light easterly winds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dunloy fancier Danny Dixon had the best birds this week timing two birds together at 14.35pm to win 1st & 2nd Mid Antrim Combine, 1st & 2nd Section B and 41st & 50th Open Nipa 8,977 birds.

Danny's first bird won 2nd Combine & 5th Section B last weekend, she's a granddaughter of the Aviary Cock and Danny's second bird is off his good Mealy Stickers Donckers cock a son of Gary Gibson's Golden Couple when paired to a granddaughter of Wonder Boy.

Four of Danny's first six birds are all bred off this pair.

William McFetridge was best in Rasharkin on 1539 with a cheq pied hen gifted to him by club mates John & Mark Milliken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has previously won 2nd club, 9th MA Combine & 42nd Section B from Kilbeggan 2.

Trevor Whyte had the winner in Ahoghill with a red pied hen on 1522. That's 2 x 1st and a 2nd club bblm, and a 7th & 9th Combine for the hen this season.

The sire was gifted to Trevor's son Joshua by Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill and is a son of their good red Van den Brande cock.

John Miller was best in Randalstown for the second week in a row with the same cheq Lambrecht x Hereman Ceuster hen that won 1st club, 22nd Section & 120th Open from Dale National last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jimmy & Jamie Greer had their third win of the season in Cullybackey on 1515 timing a blue cheq Braspenning x Staff Van Reet hen. The sire won 1st club & 3rd Combine from Tullamore. Keith

Kernohan & Sons had the winner in Ballymena & District and also the best bird in the Town on 1515. Keith timed his good blue hen again for her third win of the season and her Combine positions are 1st, 1st, 5th, 5th & 12th. She's direct from Oroory Hill Stud and breeding is Willy Jacobs x Emiel Dillon.

Geoff Surgenor timed the winner in Kells & Dist on 1513. The Stickers Donckers sire was from Bertie Blair and is a grandson of Gary Gibson's Golden Couple and the dam is down from Colin McBride Hartogs. D Magill won Harryville. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine 2nd Fermoy 32/648 - D Dixon Rasharkin 1558, D Dixon Rasharkin 1554, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1539, D Dixon Rasharkin 1528, D Dixon Rasharkin 1528, D Dixon Rasharkin 1528, T Whyte Ahoghill1522, D Dixon Rasharkin 1519, J Miller Randalstown 1518, F Barkley Rasharkin 1516, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1515, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1515, Surgenor Bros Kells 1513, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1512, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1512, D Magill Harryville 1511, G Gibson Cullybackey 1496, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1485, J Rock Harryville 1485, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1485, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1485, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1474, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1474, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1469, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1466, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1464, K & K Kernohan & Sons, Ballymena 1457, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1454, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1451, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1451, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1450, J Rock Harryville 1448, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1448, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1448, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1447, A Darragh Cullybackey 1443, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1442, A Darragh Cullybackey 1438, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1437, A Darragh Cullybackey 1437.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danny Dixon won the YB Kock-out beating Harold Cubitt in the final from the Dale YB National. D Dixon 1356 v H Cubitt 1351.

Coleraine Triangle 2nd Fermoy YB – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1563, B & D Coyle 1551, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1547, 1547, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1546, B & D Coyle 1545, J Hanson 1542, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1538, T & J McDonald 1537, 1537, B & D Coyle 1535, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1534, 1533, J Hanson 1532, B & D Coyle 1530, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1530, L Hanson & Son 1529, B & D Coyle 1529, L Hanson & Son 1529, B & D Coyle 1529, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1527, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1527, R McAlary 1524, B & D Coyle 1522, L Hanson & Son 1520, S Diamond 1519, W & W Murdock Coleraine & Co Derry 1518.

City of Derry Federation 2nd Fermoy YB – Paul Maxwell Foyle 1481, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1461, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1446, L Flanagan Londonderry 1440, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1393, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1370, J Diamond 1346, P Maxwell Jnr 1342, Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 1337, P Hegarty & Son Derry & Dist 1279, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1260 Ray McMonagle 1256, J Diamond 1253, B Freeman Londonderry 1252, P Hegarty & Son 1250, Cooley Bros 1244, Eamon Quigley Amelia Earhart 1222, P Maxwell Jnr 1200, L Flanagan 1196, Jimmy Quigley Amelia Earhart 1183, D Canning Derry & Dist 1179, 1179, 1179, 1161, L Flanagan 1147, A McCrudden 1135, Ray McMonagle 1111.