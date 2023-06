Pictures and results from the 114th Ballymoney Show

​The 114th annual Ballymoney Show took place on Saturday, 3rd June.

​Award winners were as follows:

Heavy Horse Special Awards

Best Heavy Horse Exhibit Shown in Hand: Messrs Hanna-Macfin Delta Dawn

Best Heavy Horse exhibit any age in the opposite sex to champion, shown in hand: William Hall-Hallmark Maverick

Best Heavy Horse yearling suitable for agriculture purposes: Geoffrey & Lesley Tanner-Downhill Delilah

Best Yeld Mare: Messrs Hanna-Macfin Delta Dawn

Best filly, 1 year old: Geoffrey & Lesley Tanner-Downhill Delilah

Best yearling or 2 year old colt or filly: Geoffrey & Lesley Tanner-Downhill Delilah

CLYDESDALE HORSE SOCIETY Champions of Champions: Messrs Hanna-Macfin Delta Dawn

Clydesdale Young Handlers: 1st Finn Todd 2nd Lucy McClelland 3rd Harvey Taggart

CO LONDONDERRY HORSE BREEDING SOCIETY CLYDESDALE YOUNG HANDLERS CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 1st Finn Todd

EQUESTRIAN & FARM FEEDS / NISA CLYDESDALE CHAMPIONSHIP 2023: Champion Messrs Hanna-Macfin Delta Dawn, Reserve Geoffrey & Lesley Tanner-Downhill Delilah

CLYDESDALE SUPREME CHAMPION £30; RESERVE £20:@ Champion Messrs Hanna-Macfin Delta Dawn, Reserve Geoffrey & Lesley Tanner-Downhill Delilah

Special prize for Opposite Sex Champion: William Hall-Hallmark Maverick

SUPREME CHAMPION HEAVY HORSE TURNOUT: Joanne Scott-Glebeview Shane

Cattle Special Awards

THOMPSONS / NISA DAIRY COW CHAMPIONSHIP 2023: Champion Martin & Cyril Millar-Davlea Sidekick Raven, Reserve Henry Family-Parkend Atlantic Way Nasty Girl

ABP/NISA PEDIGREE BEEF HEIFER CHAMPIONSHIP 2023: Champion James Alexander-Jalex Transform, Reserve Crawford Brothers-Rathkeeland Tommy

BANK OF IRELAND/NISA PEDIGREE JUNIOR BULL CHAMPIONSHIP 2023: Champion Anne McAlister-Midnight Mist, Reserve Mya Alexander-Billie Piper

SUPREME CHAMPION: Champion Martin & Cyril Millar-Davlea Sidekick Raven

Best Dairy Cow in the Show: Champion Martin & Cyril Millar-Davlea Sidekick Raven

Best Dairy Exhibit in the Show: Champion Martin & Cyril Millar-Davlea Sidekick Raven, Reserve Henry Family-Parkend Atlantic Way Nasty Girl, Second Reserve Jack King-K.Perfecto Velma 2

Champion Pedigree Beef Exhibit: Champion James Alexander-Jalex Transform, Reserve Paddy Gallagher-Saddie, Second Reserve Ivan Lynn

HOLSTEIN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Martin & Cyril Millar-Davlea Sidekick Raven, Reserve Henry Family-Parkend Atlantic Way Nasty Girl, Second Reserve Alan & Leanne Paul-Slatabogie Unstoppabull Jasmine

Best Holstein Female: Champion Martin & Cyril Millar-Davlea Sidekick Raven

Champion Holstein Heifer: Champion Alan & Leanne Paul-Slatabogie Unstoppabull Jasmine, Reserve Alan & Leanne Paul-Slatabogie Willows Avina Red

Best Holstein pair: Champion Alan & Leanne Paul, Reserve Henry Family

Champion Female Pedigree Holstein exhibited by members of the Club: Champion Martin & Cyril Millar-Davlea Sidekick Raven

Bibby Perpetual Challenge Trophy Qualifier: Champion Martin & Cyril Millar-Davlea Sidekick Raven

Holstein UK: Champion Award Rosette: Martin & Cyril Millar-Davlea Sidekick Raven, Reserve Henry Family-Parkend Atlantic Way Nasty Girl

Holstein UK: Championship Exhibitor Bred Rosette: Alan & Leanne Paul-Slatabogie Unstoppabull Jasmine

Holstein UK: Best Udder Award Rosette: Martin & Cyril Millar-Davlea Sidekick Raven

Holstein UK: Junior Championship Award Rosette: Champion Alan & Leanne Paul-Slatabogie Willows Avina Red, Reserve Alan & Leanne Paul-Slatabogie Lambda Flower

PEDIGREE DAIRY COLOURED BREEDS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Jack King-K PRG DEA 2, Reserve Jack King-K.Perfecto Velma 2, Second Reserve Henry Family-Mostragee Victorious Eva

ABERDEEN ANGUS: Champion Kevin McOscar-Blelack PrincessChsrtreuse T848, Reserve Ivan Forsythe-Coltrim Princess

BELTED GALLOWAY: Champion Richard Creith-High Hope, Reserve Dessy Henry-Gruige Molly

BRITISH BLONDE: Champion H D Dorman & Family-Coole Pearl, Reserve Roger Johnston-Ballymacan Toby

CHAROLAIS: Champion Patrick Gallagher-Gallaran Sadie

DEXTER: Champion Desmond Bloomer-Northbrook Atlas, Reserve Desmond Bloomer-Frith Dazzler

HEREFORD: Champion Ryan Kelly-Ballypallady 1 Showstopper

LIMOUSIN: Champion James Alexander-Jalex Transform, Reserve Crawford Brother-Rathkeeland Tenndresse

THE HOLMES PERPETUAL ROSEBOWL: James Alexander-Jalex Transform

BEEF SHORTHORN: Champion David Alexander-Craigfaddock Razzle Dazzle, Reserve McDowell & McKeown-Castlemount Matrix Floss

ANY OTHER PEDIGREE BEEF BREED: Champion T & K Madden-Liz 4th of Tecloy, Reserve T & K Madden-Gay 2nd of Tecloy

COMMERCIAL CROSS BRED: Champion Ivan Lynn, Reserve Robert Miller-Holly

NI Commercial cattle exhibitors Club Prizes: 1st Ivan Lynn, 2nd Robert Miller-Holly, Best Native Breed Ciaran O’Neill-Strawberry

Sheep Special Awards

SHEEP INTERBREED COMPETITION: 1 Elizabeth McAllister 2 Rosemary McAllister 3 William Semple 4 Elizabeth McAllister

Champion Pedigree Ram Lamb: 1 S&F McAllister 2 William Semple 3 Elizabeth McAllister

Champion Ewe Lamb: 1 Elizabeth McAllister 2 Alastair Gault 3 Elizabeth McAllister

DANSKE BANK/NISA SHEEP CHAMPIONSHIP: 1 Alastair Gault 2 Allister McNeill 3 Elizabeth McAllister

BALLYMONEY SHOW YOUNG SHEEP HANDLERS CUP: Amy Moore

BELTEX CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Elizabeth McAllister, Reserve Elizabeth McAllister

BLACKFACE LANARK: Champion Gordon Crawford, Reserve Andy Adams

BLUE FACED LEICESTER: Champion Ian Montgomery, Reserve Michelle Wright

BLUE TEXEL: Champion Rosemary McAllister, Reserve Gilliam Kennedy

BORDER LEICESTER: Champion William Semple, Reserve Harold Dickey

BORDER LEICESTER EXHIBITOR OF THE YEAR AWARD: William Semple

CHAROLLAIS: Champion Elizabeth McAllister, Reserve Alistair Moore

DORSET: Champion Samuel Caldwell, Reserve Thomas Wright

DUTCH SPOTTED TEXEL: Champion Sophie McAllister, Reserve Sophie McAllister

GREYFACE: Champion Archie Henry

HAMPSHIRE DOWN: Champion Stirling Manson, Reserve Stirling Manson

KERRYHILL: Champion S & F McAllister, Reserve S & F McAllister

LLEYN: Champion C & A Kennedy, Reserve George Caldwell

MULES: Champion A & J McFarlane, Reserve Ian Montgonery

NORTH COUNTY CHEVIOT: Champion Allister McNeill, Reserve Allister McNeill

ROUGE DE L'OUEST: Champion James Houston, Reserve Robert Calvin

SUFFOLK : Champion Jason Watson, Reserve Dennis Taylor

BEST OPPOSITE SEX TO CHAMPION SUFFOLK: Dennis Taylor

BEST GROUP OF 3 SUFFOLK LAMBS BORN IN CURRENT YEAR: Jason Watson

CHAMPION & RESERVE SHOW TEAMS: Champion Jason Watson, Reserve RAS Barkley

SUFFOLK MALE OF THE YEAR: Dennis Taylor

SUFFOLK FEMALE OF THE YEAR: Jason Watson

TEXEL: Champion Alastair Gault, Reserve Alastair Gault

NI TEXEL SHEEP BREEDERS CLUB PRIZES: 1 Alastair Gault, 2 Stephen McNeilly

NATURAL STOCKCARE SHEARLING EWE SHOW CHAMPION & RESERVE AWARDS: 1 Alastair Gault, 2 Paul Swindell

VALAIS BLACKNOSE: Champion Anne Marie O’Loughlin, Reserve Aidan Quinn

ZWARTBLES : Champion Ian Donald, Reserve Elaine Anderson

BUTCHERS LAMBS: Champion Joel Jamieson, Reserve D & C Dunlop

ANY OTHER PEDIGREE BREED: Champion Lisa Dorman, Reserve Jack King

Goat Special Awards

Champion Marcus Galbraith-Boghill Alya, Reserve Marcus Galbraith-Boghill Tammy

BEST GOATLING IN SHOW: Marcus Galbraith-Luna

PYGMY GOAT CHAMPION: Champion Danielle & Nathaniel Lennox-Clagganroad Stella, Reserve Aidan Quinn-Eddie

1 . Ballymoney Show-2023-DAS_0488.jpg Joanne Scott with Glebeview Shane - Champion Heavy Horse Turnouts Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Ballymoney Show-2023-DAS_0246.jpg Geoffrey Tanner with Downhill Delilah - Reserve Champion Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Ballymoney Show-2023-DAS_0238.jpg Messrs Hanna with Macfin Delta Dawn, Supreme Clydesdale Champion Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Ballymoney Show-2023-DAS_0280.jpg Runner Up Beef Young Handler James Clarke Photo: freelance Photo Sales