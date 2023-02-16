Pig farmers urged not to miss funding deadline

Applications will close to the scheme on February 21, 2023.

Speaking ahead of the deadline, the DUP EFRA Spokesperson said: “The Exceptional Costs Pig Scheme is currently open to applications.

“This scheme, devised by my colleague the former DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA, offers our hard pressed pig sector much needed financial support.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

"The industry has been hit hard by a sharp increase in input costs, and challenging conditions in the market. This funding opportunity is timely, providing a much needed source of cashflow.

“The scheme will pay £6.10 per pig with a maximum payment to any eligible farm business of £54,000. It is vital those this opportunity for a cash injection into local pig farms is not missed. The deadline is just around the corner, on February 21st.

“I would strongly encourage anyone who feels they may be eligible for this funding to not delay.”

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said when the scheme opened: “The funding will help cover the financial losses pig producers have endured over the past number of months due to market volatility and soaring input costs.

"Although the support scheme will not be enough to cover all the losses incurred for pig producers, it will help with cashflow supporting both our family farms and the Northern Ireland pork industry.