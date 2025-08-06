Pilgrim’s Europe celebrates double victory at Aviagen Flock Awards 2025
Now in its 25th year, the Flock Awards honour excellence, innovation, and best practice in poultry breeding across the UK. Pilgrim’s Europe farming partners were among the standout successes of the evening having secured the two top spots.
The award for Best Overall Flock Performance went to Chris Rees of Tilton Farm in Leicestershire, a valued Pilgrim’s Europe partner, who achieved an impressive 173.40 chicks per bird to 60 weeks. Second place was awarded to Richard Crudden from Fermanagh in Northern Ireland another key supplier, who achieved 171.35 chicks per bird to 60 weeks.
Bird Rearers on winning farmers were also acknowledged with Edwin Jones accepting the award on behalf of Alastair Jefferson, who reared birds for Tilton Farm, and Richard McNeely from Co. Tyrone for the Crudden flock.
Hatchery teams were also applauded with Daniel Ashley from Newark Hatchery, Lincolnshire and Sam McBride from Donaghmore Hatchery, Co. Tyrone, both recognised for their skilled work in hatching the award-winning flocks.
Speaking on the team’s success, Fabio Brancher, Agriculture Director added: “This achievement highlights the strength of collaboration across Pilgrim’s Europe’s farming, rearing, and hatching teams, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in poultry breeding. We’re grateful to the dedication of our farming partners to the highest standards of animal husbandry and congratulate all the winners of their outstanding performance.”
