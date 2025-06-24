Pilgrim’s launch 20-year pig contracts for producers

Pilgrim’s Europe has launched new 20-year contracts for its pig farmers

Pilgrim’s Europe has launched new 20-year contracts for its pig farmers in a bid to provide long-term financial security, encourage investment on farm and ensure producers make a profit. Fabio Brancher, agriculture director at Pilgrim’s Europe comments on the new farmer offering.

The UK pork industry is shaping up to experience a positive 2025, following previous years of uncertainty around feed prices and market volatility. The momentum it’s showing so far presents excellent opportunities for farmers looking to innovate or diversify their income. Our new 20-year farmer contract offering represents a fundamental shift in how we approach farmer relationships, giving those considering diversification into pig production or existing producers looking to expand a unique opportunity to build a business with guaranteed long-term profitability.

This isn’t just about securing supply; it’s about creating a sustainable, profitable future for British pig farming that benefits farmers, processors, and ultimately consumers who want quality, traceable British pork.

Market challenges driving innovation

At Pilgrim’s Europe, we process 2.2 million pigs annually across our integrated supply chain and work with hundreds of pig farming partners. This scale gives us unique insights into the pressures facing British producers, as well as the responsibility to lead industry solutions.

Our new farmer contract offering addresses the fundamental issue that has previously been a problem in the sector for the past few years: short-term thinking in an industry that requires long-term investment. Traditional contracts typically run for 3-5 years, but modern pig farming infrastructure requires 15–20-year payback periods. This mismatch has created chronic underinvestment and a lot of uncertainty.

It’s an offer that is specifically designed for farmers looking to build new facilities or convert existing operations to pig farming, making it easier for them to enter or expand in the sector with reduced financial risk.

Under our new 20-year partnership model, we’ve committed to supporting farmers’ loan payments through improved cash flow, providing up to £15 per animal per batch over the 20-year period.

Crucially, we guarantee that farmers will make a profit throughout the contract period, alongside providing farmers with their usual management fees and performance bonuses.

The new arrangement significantly reduces financial risk for existing pig farmers, or for those looking to diversify into pig production. Instead of worrying about market fluctuations or struggling to secure financing for new facilities, farmers get predictable income and loan support. The 20-year commitment provides stability that’s rare in agriculture, allowing farmers to plan long-term investments and improvements.

Integrated approach driving resilience

What sets our new offering apart is our fully integrated business model. We’re not just a processor buying pigs; we’re a complete supply chain partner operating everything from nucleus sow herds to breeding through to the creation of retail-ready products. This integration allows us to offer genuine, long-term commitments, because we capture value at every stage of the supply chain.

Our £4.2 billion turnover across 40+ well-invested sites means we can absorb market volatility that would harm smaller operators. When feed costs spike or retail prices fluctuate, our integrated model provides stability that benefits all our partners.

In total we process 42,000 pigs weekly for fresh and added-value products producing everything from premium bacon right the way through to ready meals. This breadth means we can find profitable outlets for every part of the pig, maximising returns for our farmer partners.

Welfare and sustainability driving premium positioning

Our outdoor breeding and free-range operations represent the premium end of the market.

Consumer expectations around animal welfare and environmental sustainability continue to rise, creating opportunities for producers willing to invest in higher standards.

These investments in higher welfare systems require significant capital - exactly the type of long-term investment our 20-year contracts enable. Farmers can invest in modern housing, environmental controls, and monitoring systems knowing they have guaranteed offtake and profitable returns.

Not only this, but our commitment extends beyond individual farm partnerships to industry leadership. Through our facility at Facons Bottom Farm, we conduct several trials per year, testing everything from nutrition to housing systems. This research benefits our entire supply chain and helps to establish best practices for the wider industry.

Innovation driving category growth

While securing sustainable production is crucial, we’re equally focused on driving demand for British pork through innovation and marketing. This innovation pipeline is only possible because of our integrated model and long-term farmer partnerships. When we develop new products requiring specific quality parameters or production systems, we can work with our contract farmers to deliver exactly what the market demands.

Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities in export markets, where British pork commands premium pricing. Our 28 global export markets provide additional revenue streams that benefit our entire supply chain, but this requires consistent quality and volume - exactly what our new long-term partnerships deliver.

Future-proofing British pork

Our 20-year farmer contract offering isn’t just about Pilgrim’s Europe securing supply – it’s about investing in the growth of the UK pig supply chain and creating a sustainable, profitable future for British pig farming. We’re backing this with real financial commitments and sharing both risk and reward with our partners.

Ultimately, this is about ensuring that in 20 years’ time, British consumers can still choose quality British pork produced to the highest welfare and environmental standards, while farmers have the financial stability and confidence to continue providing exactly that.