Our natural inclination though is to crawl up under a blanket and eat comforting food and hearty puddings. Fish is a food that will fulfil the need for culinary succor while simultaneously being fresh and exhilarating.

There are a few fishmongers left in NI that are supplemented by vans dotted across the country. Plaice is an underrated sea treasure especially when you get it sparklingly fresh. One of the things that people say puts them off fish is the smell – trust me fresh fish is odourless and only smells when it has deteriorated. A fish caught at sea smells of nothing so question fish you suspect may not be at its peak. You can fry plaice fillets in a little oil and butter and depending on the thickness they’ll be ready in short time. In the recipe here the plaice is coated in a spice crumb, eking it out a bit, and served with a grilled potato and cucumber salad with a curry mayonnaise. New potatoes are just perfect at the moment and in this salad they’re sliced, boiled and then grilled before tossing in a salad cream inspired dressing with cucumber and scallions. The hot potatoes will take up the flavours and is a perfect accompaniment.