Plan ahead to unlock maximum energy from your grass silage

With high milk and beef prices, farmers are encouraged to maximize the energy potential of their grass silage this season.

Lientjie Colahan, silage technical support at Lallemand Animal Nutrition, says now is a prime time to focus on forage production.

“Taking steps to ensure silage is as energy-rich as possible helps farmers to improve silage intakes, achieve greater herd productivity and boost bottom lines,” says Mrs. Colahan.

Pre-Cut Testing and Field Assessment

To unlock the full potential of silage, Mrs. Colahan recommends pre-cut testing to understand grass quality and optimal cutting timing, paying close attention to the wilting process, and using a crop- and condition-specific inoculant to minimise losses during ensiling. Start by assessing fields for readiness, checking for issues like molehills, and rolling the field to reduce soil contamination. Collect grass samples a week before planned cutting by walking the field in a W shape and taking samples at the intended cutting height.

Grass Analysis Parameters

Key parameters to pay attention to in grass analysis are dry matter (DM), free nitrates, sugar as a percentage of DM, and neutral detergent fibre (NDF). The optimal values are 18% DM at mowing, 30% for clamping, and 35-45% for baling. Free nitrates should be less than 1,000 mg/kg fresh weight, sugar should be more than 15% in DM, and NDF should be 38-40%.

Wilting Process

Once grass analysis results indicate readiness, the wilting process is crucial. In good conditions, DM increases by 1% per hour. Tedding speeds up this process, especially in the first two hours after mowing. Assess the DM of tedded grass by rolling it into a ball and squeezing it. If juice runs easily, it’s 20-25% DM; if the ball retains its shape and is sticky, it’s 25-35% DM and ready.

Using Inoculants

Mrs. Colahan recommends using crop- and condition-specific inoculants to reduce losses during ensiling. “The specific combination of bacteria and enzymes in our inoculants works to combat weather challenges and break down forage fibre into sugars, preserving silage faster, preventing heating and spoilage, and boosting digestibility. This translates to more energy for cows and better overall productivity”.

Conclusion

Every blade of grass has a cost, so it’s vital to make the most of it with good silage-making practices and the right inoculant. By following these steps, farmers can improve silage intakes, achieve greater herd productivity, and boost their bottom lines.