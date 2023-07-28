“When the weather was hot and dry many farmers were reluctant to spread slurry due to the slurry ‘baking’ on the surface and the possibility of contaminating future cuts of silage or making the grass less appetizing to grazing livestock. Recent wet weather has left it very difficult to spread slurry.”

Kieran continues that: “It may seem some time until the 15 October or to the additional spreading restrictions from the beginning of October but when ground and weather conditions are correct, plan to get slurry out. Not only will this give piece of mind as another job completed but also the earlier the slurry can be applied, the better use can be made of the nutrients.”

Make use of soil analysis and draw up a nutrient management plan so that you are targeting slurry spreading at fields that make best use of the nutrients and reductions in fertiliser requirements.

Spreading slurry with LESSE. Pic: CAFRE

Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) is compulsory for all slurry spread by contractors, farms under derogation spreading after the 15 June, the spreading of anaerobic digestate and larger farmers ie. over 200 Livestock units and/or 20,000kg of nitrogen or more from pigs. LESSE is an effective way to increase the amount of nutrients available for crop growth from slurry application, while reducing the loss of nutrients to air or water.

LESSE reduces ammonia which is a key air pollutant having a significant effect on the environment and indirectly affecting human health.

Dilution of slurry will allow nutrients to get into the soil faster when compared to thicker slurry. Using a more diluted slurry will also reduce grass contamination as it is more easily washed off the grass by rain. This is especially important when applying between grazing to ensure grass is palatable to livestock.

Kieran reminds farmers that: “When applying slurry, it is important not to apply to waterlogged land, within 10 metres of a watercourse or 20 metres from a lake to maximise the value of the slurry and minimise the risk of pollution. If using low emission spreading with band spreader or trailing shoe, then the 10metre rule is reduced to three metres.”