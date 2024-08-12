Judging was tasked to Mr Andrew Spicer from Leicestershire, a well-known figure in the pedigree cattle world and who had the unenviable task of placing the large classes on display.

First class of the day saw the senior cow, Ballyboley Calamity claim top position for Ryan Lavery, closely followed by Ballyhartfield Nessa in second place for Messrs McAreavey.

Ballyboley Lynn followed up in third place for Stephen Alexander.

A super entry of 16 quality heifers saw Derryola Beyonce top the lineup for Ryan Lavery, with Ballyloughan Quail taking home a blue rosette for Montgomery & Henry.

Derryola Razzle Dazzle followed in close pursuit with a third place for Lester Pedigree’s.

A fine turnout in the bull class saw the formidable Planetree Cerberus take home the red rosette for Matthew Bloomer, with his Ballyhartfield Barua also taking second place. Derryola Geno from the herd of Ryan Lavery took third position.

A spectacular lineup in the calf class saw Derryola Uno top the lineup for Ryan Lavery, with the superb heifer calf, Cadian Ella, following in second place for Matthew Bloomer. They were followed by Lester’s Kay, a young heifer calf from Lester Pedigree’s.

A fine pair of heifers from the McAreavey family were the winners of the pairs class, closely followed by Montgomery and Henry in second place and Lester Pedigree’s in third place.

A packed ringside saw the winner of the bull class, Planetree Cerberus, an eight-year-old stock bull being tapped out as Champion from Matthew Bloomer’s Dungannon based herd.

Reserve Champion went to the senior cow, Ballyboley Calamity from the herd of Ryan Lavery.

It was battle of the sisters in the under 12-year-old Young Handler class with Lily Lester narrowly beating her sister Leah to the blue rosette. Aoife Kernan stood out from the group in the judges’ eyes and showcased her heifer superbly to claim the red rosette in first place.

The Senior Young Handlers were put through their paces with Grace Bloomer topping the class, followed by Aimee McCann in second place and Peter McAreavey in third.

The exhibitors would like to thank Andrew Spicer for travelling over to judge, Antrim Show for

osting Dexter classes and Fane Valley for its kind sponsorship.

Results

Class 130- Cow or Heifer born on or before 31st Dec 2021 (8 Forward): 1st Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery: 2nd Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey: 3rd Ballyboley Lyn, Stephen Alexander

Class 131- Heifer born on or after 1st Jan 2022 (16 Forward): 1st Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Ballyloughan Quail, Montgomery and Henry; 3rd Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigree’s

Class 132- Bull: 1st Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Derryola Geno, Ryan Lavery

Class 133- Bull or Heifer calf: 1st Derryola Uno, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Cadian Ella, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Lesters Kay, Lester Pedigrees

Class 134- Pairs: 1st McAreavey; 2nd Montgomery and Henry; 3rd Lester Pedigree’s

Young Handlers- Junior: 1st Aoife Kernan; 2nd Lily Lester; 3rd Leah Lester

Young Handlers- Senior: 1st Grace Bloomer; 2nd Aimee McCann; 3rd Peter McAreavey

Top three in the Junior Young Handlers, Aoife Kernan, Lily Lester and Leah Lester.

Life up in the heifer class at Antrim Show.