Now in their third year exhibiting at the show, the Dexter classes again had a large turnout of entries.

Judging was in the capable hands of Mr Kenny Gracey from Tandragee, who was tasked with large numbers of quality cattle on display.

Claiming first place in the cow class was the first calver, Derryola Alison from Ryan Lavery, who was closely followed by Ballyboley Calamity also from the same herd. Ballyloughan Lola was in third position from Montgomery and Henry.

A good show of fourteen heifers forward in the next class saw the stylish red heifer, Derryola Razzle Dazzle claim top position for Lester Pedigrees, followed by Ballinderry Roxy Lady from Messrs McAreavey. Ballyloughan Perdita was in third position for Montgomery and Henry.

Planetree Cerberus was top of the lineup in the bull class for Matthew Bloomer’s Cadian herd, followed in second place by Derryola Geno from the herd of Ryan Lavery. Matthew Bloomer took third position with Ballyhartfield Barua in a super lineup of bulls.

Standing in top position in the calf class was the superb young heifer, Cadian Hollie from Matthew Bloomer, with Ryan Lavery’s Derryola Uno taking second place. Lester’s Brumble from Lester Pedigree’s was in third place.

Taking top position in the pairs class was the McAreavey Family, closely followed by Montgomery and Henry with Lester Pedigrees in third position respectively.

A superb display of young handlers saw Aoife Kernan take top position in the under 12-year-old section and Aimee McCann top the 13-18 year-old category.

A superb lineup in the championship saw judge Kenny Gracey tap out Matthew Bloomer’s senior stock bull Planetree as his Champion. Making his way down the line Kenny tapped out Derryola Alison, winner of the cow class as his Reserve Champion from Ryan Lavery.

Exhibitors would like to thank Clogher Valley Show for providing Dexter classes, Fane Valley for their very kind sponsorship and Kenny Gracey for taking the time to judge.

Results

Class 226 - Cow or heifer born on or before 31st Dec 2021(5 Forward): 1st Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Ballyloughan Lola, Montgomery and Henry; 4th Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey; 5th Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigree’s

Class 227- Heifer born on or after 1st Jan 2022 and on or before 31st July 2023 (14 Forward): 1st Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Messrs McAreavey; 3rd Ballyloughan Perdita, Montgomery and Henry; 4th Ballindarragh Daisy, Antoine Nicholson

Class 228 - Bull born on or before 31st July 2023 (5 Forward): 1st Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Derryola Geno, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 4th Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson; 5th Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer

Class 229 - Bull or heifer calf born on or after 1st August 2023 (10 Forward): 1st Cadian Hollie, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Derryola Uno, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Lesters Brumble, Lester Pedigree’s; 4th Ballyloughan Quantum, Montgomery and Henry

Class 230 - Pairs, property of one exhibitor (5 Forward): 1st Messrs McAreavey; 2nd Montgomery and Henry; 3rd Lester Pedigree’s; 4th Matthew Bloomer; 5th Ryan Lavery

Champion - Planetree Cerberus,Matthew Bloomer

Reserve Champion - Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery

Class 232 - Young Handlers, under 12 yrs old: 1st Aoife Kernan; 2nd Sarah Jane Lester; 3rd Jack Wilson; 4th Lily Lester; 5th Leah Lester; 6 th Tommy Crawford

Class 233 - Young Handlers, 12-18 yrs old: 1st Aimee McCann; 2nd Peter McAreavey; 3rd Grace Bloomer; 4th Caitlin Kernan

2 . IMG_9325.JPG Overall Reserve Dexter Champion at Clogher Valley Show, Derryola Alison, with Shannon Moore, judge Kenny Gracey, handler Ryan Lavery and class sponsor Fane Valley. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . IMG_9323.JPG Winner of the Dexter Senior Young Handler class, Aimee McCann. Photo: freelance Photo Sales