Few shows can boast such incredible surroundings as those of Shanes Castle Estate, just outside Antrim, by kind permission of the O’Neill family, where on Saturday, July 27th, Antrim Show will once again offer something for all members of the family to have a great day out.

Whether you are interested in horses and ponies, cattle, sheep and sheep shearing, home industries, horticulture or the many trade stands, which will include everything from craft and artisan foods to agricultural machinery, there will be something to appeal to all tastes. This year’s show will also feature an array of entertainment, in the form of Pony Club Games, Dodgeball, amusements for children and live music from Kellswater Flute Band and Ballyduff Silver. There is also a children’s poster competition, which has been sent out to schools in the vicinity.

This year, Antrim Show will host a number of prestigious competitions on the agricultural side of things:

- A qualifier and the final of the Thompson’s/Northern Ireland Shows Association Dairy Cow Championship 2024, which will include a Junior Champion and Reserve Junior Champion.

- The final of the Danske Bank/Northern Ireland Shows Association Sheep Championship 2024.

- A qualifier for the Glebeview Clydesdales/Northern Ireland Shows Association Clydesdale Championship 2024.

- A qualifier for the Lakeland Dairies/Northern Ireland Shows Association Young Handlers Championships 2024.

The following cattle breeds are hosting their 2024 National Shows at Antrim:

- Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders’ Association

- Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders

- Northern Ireland Irish Moiled Cattle Society

- Northern Ireland Limousin Championships

- Bluefaced Leicester Sheep Breeders Association Progeny Show Classes

Antrim Show caters for a wide variety of classes on the equestrian side of things too. For those interested in Working Hunter, starting at 9am, Ring 1 will host horse classes from 70cm up to 1.10m, followed by pony classes from 122cm cross-poles up to 153cm 80cm.

For the horse showing enthusiasts, Ring 2 will see the usual Hunter classes for light, middle, heavy weight and smalls, as well as riding horse and small riding horse classes. This year, two separate championships are being held for Hunters and for Riding Horses.

Other horse showing classes include side saddle, cobs, coloured horses, Racehorse to Riding Horse, Irish Draught and veterans. To reward the winner of the Supreme Ridden Horse championship, the prize money has been increased to £130 this year, with £70 for reserve.

Over in Rings 3 and 4, the National Pony Society (NPS) Area 32 will host their Summer Show, in conjunction with Antrim Show for the second year, following the success of last year’s classes. A total of 52 ridden and in-hand classes are on offer across the two pony rings, from Shetlands right up to 153cm Intermediates, with NPS judges being brought from across the water to adjudicate. Pony competitors should note that they do not need to be members of NPS to take part.

Antrim Show is well-known for their vibrant show jumping classes and frequently welcomes some of the top names in national show jumping to compete in classes ranging from 90cm up to the 1.35m Grand Prix, which is a leg of the Fraser Homes Ulster Grand Prix Series 2024.

The competitive nature of these classes mean they make for great spectating!

Entries for the various classes on offer across the sections are now open and are set to close on July 11th, although equestrian classes may be entered on the day.

Be sure to mark Saturday, July 27th in your diary and pay a visit to Antrim Show, as a competitor or a spectator, you will be made very welcome!

For more info antrimshow.com

1 . AntrimShow3.jpg The Equestrian Section at Antrim Show caters for show jumping as well as horse and pony showing and working hunter, with the National Pony Society holding their Summer Show in conjunction with Antrim Show. Pictured are some of the equestrian committee, along with sponsors and Tony and Marie Bell of the NPS.Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales

2 . AntrimShow2.jpg Antrim Show Beef Section Chief Steward, Joan Gilliland, welcoming the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders' National Show for Antrim. Also pictured are Principal Livestock Sponsor Fane Valley and other Beef Sponsors, George Hamilton Machinery, Ulster Bank and Beatty Stores.Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales

3 . AntrimShow1.jpg Antrim Agricultural Society Committee, pictured with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Councillor Neil Kelly, look forward to welcoming competitors and spectators to Shane's Castle Estate on Saturday, July 27th.Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales