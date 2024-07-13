Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans are well under way for the forthcoming Limavady Agricultural Show being held on Saturday, 20th July at Aghanloo, Limavady.

On Friday evening, the judging of the Home Industries gets underway. The Home Industries Marquee brings out the best of local primary school Arts and Crafts as well as a wide variety of exhibits of flowers, fruit and vegetables, home baking and handicrafts for both adults and children. Entries will be taken by the Home Industries Secretary, Emma Connell in the marquee on Friday between 4.00pm and 6.00pm with judging starting at 6.30pm. The Home Industries marquee will be open to the public from 10.00am on Saturday 20th July.

The main competition in this area will be as always the John Kelly cup for the Women’s Institute in the Roe Valley area who gain the most points.

The serious business of livestock judging begins at 10.00am on Saturday. Clydesdales compete in the in hand judging and organisers are delighted as always to have an impressive display of ridden Clydesdales and Farm Carts. In Cattle, the show will have Limousin classes together with the Native and Continental beef derby’s and Dairy breeds. New for this year are the Dexter Cattle, a very popular breed.

Sheep judging at last year's show

Organisers are delighted this year to have an International judge all the way from Australia, Karl Munden who will be judging the Dairy Cattle.

The Sheep in all shapes and sizes will be there in large numbers and judges are going to have a busy time deciding on champions. And let’s not forget our goats and new for 2024, pygmy goats, always popular with the kids. The show is always fortunate to attract judges from all over the province with many more travelling from Scotland and the Republic. That they seek to come back year on year pays testament to the hard work of the show committee together with the high level of stock which the exhibitors put forward.

LIGHT HORSES

There is a varied schedule for in-hand, ridden hunters and show jumping horses and ponies.

Exhibits at last year's show

Showing classes have the usual range of lead rein, first ridden, family pony and cob classes.

Organisers look forward to good support in all the classes at this years’ show and are very grateful thanks to all the sponsors who make it possible to run what is hoped to be an enjoyable and successful day.

Further details/information on any of the Equestrian Events can be obtained from Janet Currie 02877763632 or by going onto the website or face book pages.

TRADE STANDS

Sheep judging at last year's show

The level of trade stands increases year on year and this year is no exception. Along with the usual stands which you would expect to see, heavy machinery and tractors, cars, agricultural based products and clothing, there will be an indoor marquee displaying a large array of local crafts from bespoke jewellery, patchwork and health products. For the kids there will be bouncy castles and inflatables, certainly plenty of entertainment to keep everyone interested.

YOUNG FARMERS CLUBS

As always, fun and entertainment will be provided by the Young Farmers Clubs with the digger handling, Chairman’s challenge and much, much more.

If you get peckish during the day, there will be a selection of outlets hoping to stave off your hunger pangs be it for a welcome cuppa, burger or whatever takes your fancy.

Exhibits at last year's show

A spokesperson stated: “The Platinum sponsor for this year is Macrete Ireland and to them and all the other sponsors, we are sincerely indebted to all who assist either by way of prize fund monies or by taking adverts in the show catalogue. Without their continuing support, it’s very difficult to host a show and we hope that they would be able to come along and meet our chairman, David Devine and other representatives of our committee.

"We would also like to thank the many people who assist in the run up to the show itself, most importantly Mr John McMonagle who has given over the use of his land together with those who provide time and equipment.”

There will be car parking within easy reach of all parts of the showground, disabled parking within the field itself with admission for adults being £10.00, senior citizens and children under 16 £5.00 and primary school children free.

Anyone wishing to obtain further information regarding any aspect of the show can contact the secretary Mrs Jen Mark, on Limavady 028777 65123/07739 151693 or [email protected]