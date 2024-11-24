Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since taking up office I have been greatly impressed by the passion and dedication of farmers across Northern Ireland acting as skilled custodians of our countryside.

I am deeply grateful for the genuine commitment from so many to working with me and my officials to deliver a strong and successful future for farming, seizing opportunities and working together to develop solutions to a range of current issues.

Farming and agri-food are key sectors within our local economy. Family farms are the backbone of our agriculture sector and local rural communities.

The recent UK budget announcement has understandably been occupying the minds of farmers and farming organisations over the last number of weeks. The strength of feeling towards the proposed changes to inheritance tax was reflected in the large turnout at the UFU rally on Monday night, which I attended. I was proud to stand alongside you to collectively voice our concerns.

Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

I wholeheartedly support the farming community in its calls to the UK government to re-think its approach. Analysis that I commissioned from within my own Department shows that these changes will have a disproportionate impact on family farms in Northern Ireland compared to other jurisdictions, given that Northern Ireland has some of the highest agricultural land prices in the UK and Ireland.

I have engaged directly with the Secretary of State for NI and the DEFRA Minister, Daniel Zeichner MP, urging them to re-consider their position. Ahead of the rally a letter was also sent to the Chancellor of the Exchequer stressing the need for Agricultural and Business Property Reliefs to be retained as they currently apply.

This is critical to enable families to pass farms from one generation to the next, allowing farming families to continue to put healthy, nutritious food on our tables.

Whilst the inheritance tax announcement has dominated the headlines, the issue of the agriculture budget has received less public attention. For the first time in a generation, the budgetary allocation for farming is no longer ringfenced, whether by the EU or Westminster, and now will be part of the wider Northern Ireland block grant from April next year. I will continue to make the case to my Executive colleagues for the agriculture, agri-environment, fisheries and rural development funding to be ringfenced locally and uplifted in line with inflation.

These disappointing announcements have come at a time when the farming sector is grappling with a series of other major challenges, and I would like to reassure each and every farmer that I am working hard to tackle these issues together.

Firstly, we have a very clear environmental challenge around ammonia emissions and we need to be conscious of the legal framework that applies and the very clear

findings in the report recently published by the Office for Environmental Protection.

At the same time, I recognise that the current approach is not working for farmers. I am determined that we chart a better course which is within the law. I am working

hard to bring forward pragmatic proposals to stakeholders very soon.

Secondly, Bovine TB rates remain far too high with herd incidence standing at just over 10%. I acknowledge the financial and mental toll this is taking on farming families, as well as the huge cost borne by the public purse. The Chief Veterinary Officer is nearing completion of his review of bTB which will help inform a new way forward for tackling this disease. The CVO and I will brief the AERA Assembly Committee next week.

Finally, tackling climate change can seem like a daunting prospect. I understand the apprehension and the need to ensure we take a balanced approach coupled with the right financial support. That’s why I am seeking to establish a Just Transition Commission to ensure the road ahead is fair for everyone, coupled with establishment of a Just Transition Fund for Agriculture.

Farming is one of the sectors already being impacted by climate change, but lots is already being done by farmers, leading the way. Through my Future Farm Support Development Programme, I want to harness the expertise and innovative spirit of farmers and the agri-food sector so that, working together, we can continue to make progress in driving down Greenhouse Gas emissions, improving water quality, restoring biodiversity and improving animal health.

I remain firmly committed to the delivery of the Future Farm Support Development Programme via the established process of co-design and will provide more information on future packages and measures once we have firmer clarity on the budget.

I will continue to work with my Executive colleagues and MLAs to secure agreement of the carbon budgets to enable us to tell the good message we’ve got to tell and giving businesses and society the certainty needed.

I remain determined to do everything within my power to work with others to build a better future for farming in Northern Ireland and ensure that the role of farming in our society is properly valued and respected.

That’s why I am committed to maintaining and strengthening support for agriculture achieving a strong and positive future together, one that supports sustainable productivity while also contributing to protecting and enhancing our environment and tackling climate change together. Ultimately this is good for farmers, good for our environment and good for society in general.