Police appeal for information after Clough accident

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Downpatrick Road, Clough.

Inspector Macdonald said: “A report was received at approximately 6.10pm on Thursday evening, 7th August of a collision involving a grey Volkswagon Polo.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Medical attention was provided at the scene to three occupants of the car, a woman and two children.

“They were transported onward to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“A number of roads that were closed for a time yesterday evening in order to facilitate emergency services have now fully reopened to road users.

“Our investigation is underway, with enquiries ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1316 07/08/25.”