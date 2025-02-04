Police arrest man (21) after serious Dungannon house fire

Police in Dungannon have made an arrest following a serious fire at a house in the Cunninghams Lane area of the town on Monday, 3rd February.

District Commander, Superintendent Peter Stevenson said: "Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service contacted us just after 8.30pm to advise that they were turning out to a report of a house fire with children trapped.

"Officers immediately made their way to the scene, arriving prior to Fire Service colleagues. The property was seen to be well alight, and as such, knowing that the residents were still inside, officers obtained ladders from neighbouring properties and used them to rescue four people. A fifth person was found on the roof, and brought to safety.

"Fire Service extinguished the blaze, which has caused extensive damage.

"The four people rescued were taken to hospital. A man aged 37 and a woman aged 70 remain in a critical condition, while two children, aged 7 and 10, are in a stable condition.

"The person on the roof, a man aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody at this time."

Superintendent Stevenson continued: "Eight local policing officers were taken to hospital for treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation. Thankfully, all were released in the early hours of the morning.

"While I am extremely proud of their actions, my thoughts, and those of all of us in the Police Service, are with those who remain in hospital today.

"We want to thank the residents of Cunninghams Lane for their assistance with this terrible incident, which was undoubtedly traumatic for all involved. The community will continue to see the presence of the emergency services in the area throughout today, as we proceed with our investigation into the cause of this fire.

"We would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1668 of 03/02/25. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or other footage."

You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/