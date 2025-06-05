Police confirm death of man after Co Armagh incident

Detectives investigating an incident in the vicinity of Edenappa Road, Jonesborough, in the early hours of Saturday 31st May, can confirm that the man, aged in his 40’s, who sustained serious head injuries as a result of the incident, has sadly died in hospital.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference CW 35 31/05/25.

Alternatively, you can also make a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

