Police confirm deaths of three adults in crash
Police have confirmed that a road traffic collision in Cookstown yesterday has resulted in three fatalities.
Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon Road
“The drivers of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, tragically died as a result of the collision along with a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
Four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital, where they remain.
"The road remains closed.
“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22. You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”