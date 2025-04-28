Police issue warning after scams in Fermanagh and Omagh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Fermanagh and Omagh are reminding residents to be wary of scammers and fraudsters after a number of recent reports locally.

In one instance, a local person received a phone call from a person claiming to represent their bank and was tricked into believing money had been taken from their account and that a new card and reader was going to be issued to them. When the promised new card and reader arrived, the fraudster again made contact with the victim by phone and talked them through entering their card details into the reader.

The following day, the victim discovered a number of large withdrawals from their account and that a number of other payments had subsequently been stopped by the bank due to their suspicious nature.

In another report last week, a victim fell prey to a bogus tradesman via a social media listing. This resulted in the payment of a large deposit without any work being carried out. The ‘tradesman’ then deleted their social media listing and was unreachable via the previously provided phone number.

In a third case a man received a request for money from someone claiming to be his daughter, via WhatsApp. Luckily this man knew this to be a scam and did not respond.

District Commander Superintendent Robert McGowan said: “Financial fraud and scams can take a wide variety of different forms with criminals contacting would-be victims via telephone, websites, on WhatsApp, social media and even dating sites. It’s important that people be on their guard, particularly when on the receiving end of any unsolicited approach for money or financial details, whether online or by any other means – including door-to-door cold callers.

"Even if you believe it is your bank, a family member or another source you would be inclined to trust, it’s crucial to be careful. Fraudsters don’t care who they target, they only care about getting their hands on your money and will constantly change how they present their scam to lure people in and swindle them.

“Our website has a range to crime prevention tools, tips and information to empower people to stop fraudsters taking their money. Please visit www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/scams-and-fraud/identity-fraud We also encourage anyone who has lost money due to any type of fraud incident to report it to us. Do not feel ashamed - you are not at fault. You are not alone, with support available at any time.”

If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to your bank immediately and to police. You can report to police on online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call on 101. You can also contact Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk and by calling 0300 123 2040. You can also forward scam texts to 7726. Information and advice is also