Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit continue to examine the circumstances of the collision, and would reiterate the appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 757 25/10/24.
Police name brothers killed in Co Antrim road traffic collision
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 26th Oct 2024, 20:26 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 20:34 BST
Police have confirmed the two men who sadly died following a road traffic collision on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney on Friday, 25th October were brothers 75-year-old Samuel Holmes and 82-year-old Desmond Holmes from the Ballymoney area.