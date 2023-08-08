stock image

Police have named the man as Ryan Telford. Mr Telford died following a collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene.

“Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.