Police name driver killed in Co Down accident
Police have named the driver who died following a road traffic collision on the Ballynahinch Road, Dromara, on Tuesday, 8th August.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 8th Aug 2023, 23:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:22 BST
Police have named the man as Ryan Telford. Mr Telford died following a collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene.
“Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.
“Anyone with any information, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 250 08/08/23.”