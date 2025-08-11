Police name motorcyclist killed in Co Antrim accident

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a man has sadly died following a one vehicle road traffic collision at Loughareema Road, outside Cushendall, which occurred yesterday, Sunday 10th August.

He was William Hewitt, aged 25, from the Belfast area.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Police Service Collision Investigation Unit, stated: “Our officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle in the area shortly after 11.30am.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended, however, Mr Hewitt sadly died from his injuries.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and we would ask anyone with phone or dash-cam footage, or information which may assist, to get in touch. Police are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a tractor who assisted at the scene.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 655 of 10/08/25.”

