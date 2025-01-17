Police name motorcyclist killed on Co Antrim accident

He was 53-year-old Lee McCormick from the Ballymena area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry. The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The Steeple Road, which was closed for a number of hours has since reopened to traffic.