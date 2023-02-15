Police name woman killed in Co Down accident
Police can confirm that the woman who died following a road traffic collision in Downpatrick yesterday was 35-year-old mother of three, Michaela Curran.
Inspector Porter said: “Officers, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a road traffic collision in the Bishops Brae area of the town just after 2.30pm. Sadly, Michaela passed away at the scene.
“Michaela’s husband and children are devastated by her death and ask for privacy at this difficult time.“The road was closed for a period of time, but has now reopened to traffic.“Our enquiries are continuing.”
