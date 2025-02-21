Police name woman killed in Cookstown crash

Police have named the woman who died in a road traffic collision on the main Dungannon-Cookstown Road on Thursday 20 February.

43-year-old Leanne Thomas (nee Carey) from the local area died following the two-vehicle collision close to the Old Loughrey Road shortly before 5pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1299 20/02/25. Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/