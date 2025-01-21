Police probe incident of arson with intent in Co Antrim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson at residential premises at the Rathglynn area of Antrim on Tuesday 21st January.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 3:20am, it was reported to police that a property in the area was set alight.

"It was reported that a woman in her 70s was inside the property at the time. She was taken to hospital for treatment to burns to her hands and smoke inhalation following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A woman aged in her 40s was treated for both smoke inhalation and injuries to her hands, as she attempted to free the woman from the property.

stock image

"Another man, also aged in his 40s was also treated for smoke inhalation as he attempted to provide assistance. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who were already in attendance, dealt with the fire.

“The property was significantly damaged and at this stage, the incident is being treated as arson with intent.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 120 21/01/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”