Police probe incident of arson with intent in Co Antrim
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 3:20am, it was reported to police that a property in the area was set alight.
"It was reported that a woman in her 70s was inside the property at the time. She was taken to hospital for treatment to burns to her hands and smoke inhalation following the incident.
"A woman aged in her 40s was treated for both smoke inhalation and injuries to her hands, as she attempted to free the woman from the property.
"Another man, also aged in his 40s was also treated for smoke inhalation as he attempted to provide assistance. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who were already in attendance, dealt with the fire.
“The property was significantly damaged and at this stage, the incident is being treated as arson with intent.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 120 21/01/25.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”