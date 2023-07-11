Sergeant Schofield said: "Police have received four reports of items being stolen from tractors in the past two days.

"It was reported that sometime between 11pm on Sunday, 9th July and 4am on Monday, 10th July a number of items had been stolen from a tractor at a commercial premises on the Gracehill Road in Ballymoney.

"We then received a report of a theft from a tractor in another commercial premises in the Moira Road area of Glenavy, on either Sunday evening or Monday morning, 9th and 10th July.

Police are appealing for information on a number of thefts: Picture: stock image

"This morning, Tuesday 11th July, at around 6.40am, a third report was received by police stating that a number of tractors had been entered in the Creenagh Road area of Loughgall.

"Sometime between 1am and 8am this morning, Tuesday 11th July, it was reported that GPS equipment was stolen from tractors in the Mullahead Road area of Tandragree."

Sergeant Schofield continued: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in any of these areas, have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, or who may have any information on the whereabouts of this equipment, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 246 of 11/07/23.

