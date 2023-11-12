News you can trust since 1963
Register

Polish man buys tonnes of potatotoes to help Ukrainian refugees

Polish man Henryk Podsiadly has been buying tons of potatoes or spuds, as we often call them, to help feed the Ukrainian refugees.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He has been helped in this great project by Colin and Joanna Tinsley of registered charity "Hope for Youth" based in Kinallen (Dromara, Co Down).

Although Henryk is past retirement age he works long hours to help feed those displaced by the war.

Each month he also plans for 30 plus vans to come to Warsaw from Ukrainian towns and villages to receive over £50,000 of food. Many of these people have been blessed by the help from Northern Ireland providing the funds to help buy the pasta, rice, tinned meat and other essential food at this difficult time.

Most Popular
Polish man Henryk Podsiadly has been buying tons of potatoes to help feed the Ukrainian refugeesPolish man Henryk Podsiadly has been buying tons of potatoes to help feed the Ukrainian refugees
Polish man Henryk Podsiadly has been buying tons of potatoes to help feed the Ukrainian refugees

You may remember the great effort last year to send 43 huge lorry loads of aid to Henryk from the Kinallen based charity.

Just last week a book written by Colin called "the phone call" was published looking back at the great community effort to send such a vast quantity of needed material.

The haulage companies from across the country freely shipped and delivered all this aid and it was a testimony to the generosity of many who made this all possible.

The book is available to purchase online from ICM Books Lurgan and many other local bookshops too.

The book is available to purchase nowThe book is available to purchase now
The book is available to purchase now

If you would like to buy a ton of potatoes (£200) or even one bag (£5) or other needed supplies you can donate to "Hope for Youth" and clearly mark your donation for Henryk , Ukrainian potatoes and Aid.