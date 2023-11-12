Polish man Henryk Podsiadly has been buying tons of potatoes to help feed the Ukrainian refugees

Polish man Henryk Podsiadly has been buying tons of potatoes or spuds, as we often call them, to help feed the Ukrainian refugees.

He has been helped in this great project by Colin and Joanna Tinsley of registered charity "Hope for Youth" based in Kinallen (Dromara, Co Down).

Although Henryk is past retirement age he works long hours to help feed those displaced by the war.

Each month he also plans for 30 plus vans to come to Warsaw from Ukrainian towns and villages to receive over £50,000 of food. Many of these people have been blessed by the help from Northern Ireland providing the funds to help buy the pasta, rice, tinned meat and other essential food at this difficult time.

You may remember the great effort last year to send 43 huge lorry loads of aid to Henryk from the Kinallen based charity.

Just last week a book written by Colin called "the phone call" was published looking back at the great community effort to send such a vast quantity of needed material.

The haulage companies from across the country freely shipped and delivered all this aid and it was a testimony to the generosity of many who made this all possible.

The book is available to purchase online from ICM Books Lurgan and many other local bookshops too.

The book is available to purchase now