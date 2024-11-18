With a noticeable chill in the air the friendly atmosphere was certainly heart-warming as young athletes jumped their challenges competitively with true grit and capability, providing spectators with real good jumping. Many riders turned out in smart competition attire with their mounts immaculately groomed and prepared for an exciting day ahead.

The pony x-poles class, sponsored by Doagh Equestrian, saw junior competitors Alice Gregg on Patchy and Sorcha Maher on Angel stand equal first place in the third week of the Connell Hill League. Sorcha and Alice went on to jump again in the 50’s with Alice Gregg and Penelope Robinson taking the tributes in this class.

League competitors Penelope Robinson on Polly and Harrow Robinson on Holly were placed equally with Katie Surgenor on Joey in the 60cm class.

Perrie Barkley jumped well with her first mount Coco in the 70cm’s class and went on to jump a lovely double clear, achieving another super round on her second horse Smurf in the 80’s. Charlotte Harding partnered with her second mount and young horse Jack went on to deliver another impressive round this week with plenty of scope and skill.

Pony club competitors took up their places to jump against the clock with leading combinations Katie Surgenor on Cornaughy Joey (70cm’s), Carla Dolan on Gipsy Lady (80 cm’s), Cayleigh Erwin on Murph (90 cm’s) and Laura Dale on Cardio Diamond (1 m) all taking the red rosettes for top places in the fastest times.

This great day of jumping drew to an end as Lisa Dundee on Dawn jumped the first double clear in the 90cm class tying with Lucy McMullan on Barney. Well done to everyone who took part.

Results of Week 3 (Sat 16th Nov 2024)

X-poles class: Sorcha Maher, Angel; Alice Gregg, Patchy.

50cm class: Penelope Robinson, Polly; Alice Gregg, Patchy; Sorcha Maher, Angel.

60cm class: Harlow Robinson, Holly; Katie Surgeoner, Joey; Penelope Robinson, Polly; Charlotte Harding, Bear.

70cm class: Summer Frizell, Winney; Perrie Barkley, Coco; Lisa Dundee, Connie.

80cm class: Louise Clelland, Cheek; Amy Fleming, Jess; Perrie Barkley, Smurf; Ruth Cousins, Buddy; Rebecca Sim,,Princess; Charlotte Harding, Jack; Perrie Barkley, Coco; Keith McDonald Lyla; Rhianna Wylie, Bessie

90cm class: Lisa Dundee, Dawn; Lucy McMullan, Barney; Leah Wylie, Shadow; Dean Bell, Bunny; Ruth Couisins, Buddy.

1m class: Stephen Darragh, Tilly

PC Qualifier 70cm: 1st Katie Surgenor, Cornaughy Joey; 2nd Annabel Manson, Dunraven Jolie; 3rd Elsa O’Kane, Derravaragh Peaches; 4th Carla Dolan, Tannaghmore Good Girl Carly.

PC Qualifier 80cm: 1st Carla Dolan, Gipsy Lady; 2nd Annabel Manson Dunraven Lady; 3rd Carla Dolan, Tannaghmore Good Girl Carly; 4th Georgia Bingham, Rosie Boo; 5th Jodie Anderson, Slide Away; 6th Lily Park, Knocklishan Willow.

PC Qualifier 90cm: 1st Cayleigh Erwin, Murph; 2nd Callie Kennedy, Correen RocknRoller; 3rd Lily Park, Knocknasheen Willow; 4th Freya O’Kane, Tullibards Say Wonderful

PC Qualifier 1m: 1st Laura Dale, Cardio Diamond; 2nd Cayleigh Erwin, Murphy; 3rd Christopher Smith, Ballylurgan Caslas.

All riders who competed in weeks 1-3 of the Indoor Winter League will be accredited with these qualifying weeks towards their three qualifying shows required to receive prizes, sashes, vouchers, trophies and rosettes in the Christmas Show Final on 14th December.

Connell Hill training shows provide competitors the opportunity to jump, train and school over professionally designed courses on a Saturday morning in the comfort of the indoor arena on a carefully maintained surface offering smooth take-off and landing to encourage horses forward and giving competitors the confidence to aim higher week by week which has become so evident throughout the year at Connell Hill, there is always help on hand and lots of encouragement for all levels of rider.

Please keep an eye out for a host more shows, events and clinics, including details of Connell Hill’s Indoor Winter Show Jumping League. A warm welcome will be extended to everyone as they come along whether competing, spectating or just socialising with a hot snack and cup of tea from Debbie Dunlop’s cafe.

The League continues this weekend Saturday 23rd November. This is week four of the Indoor Winter Jumping League.

All details can be found on Gillian Creighton and/or Connell Hill Facebook pages. Indoor and outdoor arena hire 7 days a week (subject to availability).

Watch out for more details on all Flatwork and Show jumping Clinics at the start of 2025.

Everyone is very welcome.

80cm Rosettes PC Qualifiers with Rachelle Mark

Callie Kennedy jumping Coreen Rock n Roll

Sorcha Maher on her pony Angel with (mum) Lucy