Popular Foster Ram Sale is back with best line up to date
This sale is a firm favourite each year as commercial and pedigree breeders can be guaranteed of top quality right across all of the breeds on offer.
The Fosters Springhill flocks of Texel, Charollais and Suffolk are noted for producing tight skinned sheep with super carcass and breed characteristics. As the sheep are naturally produced, buyers have confidence that they will be fit for plenty of work.
The majority of the shearling rams set to go under the hammer have been proven as lambs and have already sired market topping lambs.
Each year repeat buyers flock to the Springhill sale as they have seen first hand just how well their rams have bred for them, with lambs topping the commercial mart trade regularly.
There are 90 head to go under the hammer including shearlings and ram lambs. These comprise of Charollais, Texel, Suffolk, Milford as well as some mighty good hybrid rams (Sufftex and Chartex) which are bred from pures on both sides.
The Charollais feature sons of the 24,000 guineas Boyo Bravemansgame who's first 12 sons sold to a mighty average of £4370. Suffolks from Fosters will include Cavanagrove Big Shot and the 5k Langside ram progeny who have already made their mark within this high performing flock.
The sale takes place at Beatties Pedigree Centre, 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh on Thursday Night 5th September. The sale will also be run on marteye.
All stock is eligible for export.
For pre sale enquiries contact John Foster 07711 101461.
