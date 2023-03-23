The artisan market will take place along The Dark Walk in the historic village of Royal Hillsborough from 10am to 3pm.

A fantastic mix of local artisan producers, traders and makers are lined up to take part in the market. The farmers market has gained massive credibility within the ‘foodie’ scene throughout Northern Ireland over the past few years. Offering a diverse range of artisan food and drink, street food, speciality coffees, art, crafts and organic skincare, market goers can expect more than 50 traders at The Dark Walk, Hillsborough Fort.

Encouraging people to attend the upcoming market, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman said: “The Royal Hillsborough Farmers’ Market has always been a firm favourite within the council’s food and drinks programme, so we’re delighted to announce its return for 2023. Visitors to the market can expect a diverse range of seasonal produce and horticulture, as well as a carefully considered selection of designer craft and sustainable living products from producers and vendors from across Northern Ireland. The consistent quality of local produce is a testament to the village and the wider council area.”

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council announce the return of Royal Hillsborough Farmers’ Market. The market will take place along The Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort from 10am to 3pm on Saturday 25th March. Market goers can expect no less than 50 traders lining The Dark Walk, offering a diverse range of artisan food and drink, street food, speciality coffees, art, crafts and organic skincare. Pictured at the launch of the Royal Hillsborough Farmers’ Market are, (left to right): Victoria Allen, Potters Hill Plants; Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman and Fergal Green, Tom and Ollie

Market offerings will include, speciality rare-breed meats, seasonal and local vegetables, award-winning charcuterie, preserves, chutneys and pickles, Irish Artisan Cheeses, fresh bread, cakes, street food to enjoy on the go, plants and much more.

Alderman Ewart MBE added: “Paying a visit to Royal Hillsborough any weekend is guaranteed to be a great day out for friends and families due to its array of interesting shops, eateries and attractions. Taking in the historic sites of the Royal Hillsborough Fort and Forest, Hillsborough Castle, and the other historic buildings throughout the village is also a must. Planning a visit in line with the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market will ensure a memorable day out.”

In addition to food, drink, art and beauty offerings, the Royal Hillsborough Farmers’ Market will also have attractions to occupy the younger members of the family. There will be a children’s craft station including fantastic street theatre performances, face painting and balloon modelling. Between entertainment and being spoilt for choice with tasty sweet treats, the little ones won’t be disappointed!

A selection of popular artisan producers many of whom have become very well-known at the markets will make their return in 2023, including local meat and seafood producers Ballyriff Buffalo, Castlescreen Farm and The Oystercatcher. Other returning artisan and street food favourites will include Tom & Ollie, Round House Bakery, Rosie McNeill Cakes, Indie Fude, Tribal Burger, Pig Out, Pizza Table and Loki’s Coffee. For those keen to pick up something to pamper themselves, their home or a gift, makers and traders will include Plumpy Balms, Rebecca May Jewellery, Potters Hill Plants and Thomas Powell Pottery.