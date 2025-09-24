Portaferry WI celebrating 90 years young

This was Portaferry WI’s first meeting of the new season.

A total of 36 sat down to an excellent two course meal provided by Gowan’s which was followed by Belfast Operatic Society Member, Kerry Cooper, who expertly rendered a variety of musical show hits interlaced with well-known Elvis, and Vera Lynne numbers.

Everyone present received a commemorative gift of a Portaferry WI 90 personalised keyring produced by Ahoghill Laser Products.

Elaine McBratney attributed the evening’s success to the contribution of the guests and Portaferry members attending.

Elaine also extended a huge thanks to the hard-working committee members for their support in organizing the event, and their help with decorating the venue with flowers in WI colours and coordinating transport for attendees to and from the event.

She went to add: “The Institute was delighted to find such excellent local facilities capable of and willing to hold this very special event for us. Indeed, everyone agreed that the brilliant atmosphere generated by Gowan’s was enhanced by their extremely helpful staff.”

At the end of the evening Elaine presented flowers to Federation Chair, Brenda Richardson, and Ards Area Executive Member Christine Rankin, with the remaining flowers being balloted with Henrietta Mason, Maureen Boyd, Anne Swail and Barbara Lee being the lucky recipients.

Portaferry WI meets on the second Tuesday of the month, in the Church of Ireland Portaferry Hall. Members extend a warm welcome to all interested women to join the Institute.

For further information please refer to either Portaferry Womens’ Institute facebook page or contact Elaine 07708 457765.

L-R: Portaferry Members with Christine Rankin, Ards Area Executive Member (standing) at the 90th dinner.

L-R: Henrietta Mason, Angela Hinds, Sandra Robinson, Karen McKinley and Ruby Ferguson with Geraldine Merron, Philomena Smith and Dawn Watson in background.

Cutting the 90th Cake - L-R- Portaferry President Elaine McBratney & Federation Chair Brenda Richardson

Portaferry WI 90th Anniversary Dinner Committee & Ards Area Executive - Christine Rankin & Federation Chair Brenda Richardson