Positive communication provides clarion call at ASA Conference ’25

That was the clarion call issued by several speakers at the Agricultural Science Association’s (ASA) annual conference, which was held at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork yesterday (September 4th).

In her address, outgoing ASA President Susan Maher said that “no element of our sector can afford to stand still as we plan for the future. As part of that future, there is an onus on industry and sector leaders alike to communicate positively at both government and EU level, which in turn should contribute to greater consumer confidence.”

Ms Maher added: “In the past, Irish farmers and our industry have collectively demonstrated enormous resilience, determination and a willing ability to adapt. As we look ahead, through the collaboration of farmers and agri-food leaders, food science professionals and policy makers, I believe we can turn our most important indigenous industry into a powerhouse within both European and global agriculture.”

Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon T.D., said that Irish agriculture’s outward facing approach has influenced its becoming “one of the most food secure countries in the world”.

“I see Ireland as a world leader in agricultural production given that we have some of the best production standards in the world. We are therefore well-placed and have a responsibility to lead on what is a fundamental challenge of our time.

“And the ASA has a role to play here in industry, education and beyond. Irish farming isn’t great just because we have green grass, a mild climate and a tradition that’s been handed down from generation to generation. We’ve a history of innovation, working in science, working in our food industry and bringing that expertise into a range of professional enterprises…this collective know-how has greatly contributed in our effort to be a world leader in sustainable food systems and leaves us well placed to lead the world when it comes to global food security.”

During the conference, several industry leaders sounded the same drum, highlighting the need to communicate positively with the widest possible audience.

“Collectively, we need to showcase the positive developments that are happening on farms throughout the country,” said Bord Bia CEO, Jim O’Toole. “We need to strike a better balance in our conversations about farming and food production.”

Dairy farmer and agri-influencer Katie Gleeson said that social media can be positively exploited and deployed as a bulwark against online misinformation. “The bread and butter stuff about agriculture is key in communication. For example, dairy farming has a good story to tell and one that’s well worth sharing.”

UCC Professor Thia Hennessy told the conference: “The portrayal of agriculture in the media when it comes to climate change can be very negative; for example, a cow is overwhelmingly featured in coverage in contrast to both cars and aviation. But there’s an onus on us, as an industry, to share our story in a better way.”

Thanking all who contributed to the conference’s success, Susan Maher concluded: “Each of us has a story to tell about the strides that are being made by both the agri-food and farming sectors. So let’s broadcast that story as widely as we can because it’s worthy, it’s relevant and it’s progressive. We can no longer be shy about the things that we do well.”

