Owned and bred by Matthew Donnelly, from Sheepbridge in South Co Down, the aforementioned bird was selected as the champion of champions at Tyrone Farming Society’s annual celebration of agriculture.

Ireland rugby legend Willie Anderson was ‘tasked’ with the job of judging the last competition of the day. Presented before him were the show’s cattle, goat, sheep and poultry champions.

So why did Anderson opt for the hen when arriving at his final decision?

Alan Glendinning accepts the champion rosette from judge Thomas Moorehead at Omagh Show for his Shearling Ewe exhibit MMV22 00402. Picture: Barbara Strawbridge

“I was brought up in a poultry farm,” he explained.

“I also believe that as many young people as possible should be encouraged to follow a career in agriculture.

“So, it was a case of Matthew ticking all those boxes.”

Anderson went on to point out that the quality of the livestock taking part in all the livestock competitions at Omagh Show this year was exceptionally high.

Judge Thomas Moorehead presents Owen Donohue with the Reserve Champion rosette for his Shearling Ewe exhibit at Omagh Show. Picture: Barbara Strawbridge

Given recent trends in dairy breeding, it’s the exception - rather than the rule - for a Shorthorn cow to win an inter-breed title in a modern competition setting.

But there was no doubting the quality of the overall dairy champion selected by the judge, Mark Logan, at Omagh Show 2023.

The Dairy Shorthorn in question – Denamona Conrad Molly - was bred and exhibited by the Irwin family, from Fintona in Co Tyrone.

Mark Logan commented:“The cow had tremendous balance, frame and locomotion. I couldn’t fault the quality of her mammary system. And the fact that she was a fifth calver added to her presence in the ring.”

Alan Glendinning and daughter accept the Special Prize sponsored by Natural Stockcare for his aged ewe exhibit HBM200 2277. Picture: Barbara Strawbridge

Molly is one of 170 Dairy Shorthorn and Ayrshire cows, milked by the Irwin family: Alan, Gillian and their daughter Lauren.

She peaked at 50L per day during her current lactation. Molly is back in calf again to the elite Shorthhorn sire: Churchroyd Victor.

Meanwhile, Omagh Show 2023 saw the Muholland family, from Aghalee in Co Antrim, winning their third beef inter-breed beef championship of the year with the elite heifer: Deerpark Shakira.

She went on to win the overall cattle championship at the event.

Bailey and Shannon Smyth, from Castlederg, with a Blue Texel ewe lamb at Omagh Show 2023. Picture: Richard Halleron

Raymond Stirling, a livestock auctioneer from Stirling in Scotland, judged the beef classes at Omagh.

He described his champion as an elite example of the Limousin breed, adding: “She has tremendous length, breadth and muscling.”

Shaun Irvine, owner of Ballymena Mart, also had the opportunity of assessing the heifer while judging the overall cattle championship class at Omagh.

He said:“She has tremendous presence. And the fact that the heifer is so young points to the strong probability of her enjoying a very successful breeding career in the years ahead.”

The Sheep Inter-Bred championship at Omagh was won by Draperstown couple, Patrick and Veronica Fullerton, with a three-year-old Lanark Blackface ewe.

Judge, Archie Hamilton, described his champion as an almost perfect example of the breed.

Willie Anderson (second right) congratulates Matthew Donnelly on winning the Champion of Champions accolade at Omagh Show 2023. Adding their congratulations: Gerald McFarland (left) Chairman of Tyrone Farming Society and Stephen Hunter of Stephen Hunter Lawnmowers Ltd. Picture: Richard Halleron

“The ewe caught my eye as soon she entered the ring,” he confirmed.

Omagh Show 2023 also saw a total of 120 Jacob sheep taking part in a range of competition classes.

This is, possibly, the largest breed turnout ever recorded at a competition event, held in Northern Ireland

Discussing the quality of the sheep entered for Omagh Show 2023: John Hegarty (left) Ballymoney and Jason Watson, Rasharkin. Picture: Richard Halleron

Omagh Show Blackface Perth Champion and Reserve Champion from Billy Grant, hele by Joseph Grant and Vicent Brennan with Judge James McInnes. Picture: Sonya Smyth

Patrick and Veronica Fullerton with their Sheep Inter-Breed champion at Omagh Show 2023. Adding their congratulations: Tommy Harkin, Tyrone Farming Society (left) and Archie Hamilton (right, who judged the class. Picture: Richard Halleron

Omagh Show Blackface Lanark Champion & Reserve Champion from Veronica and Patrick Fullerton, Judge Thomas Muirhead and handler Patrick Harkin. Picture: Sonya Smyth

John Elliott, from Newtoenstewart, wuth the Charolais champion at Omagh Show 2023. Picture: Richard Halleron

Enjoying their day at Omagh Show 2023 l to r: Ellie Colhoun, Mountjoy and Katie Jamieson, Gortin. Picture: Richard Halleron

The dairy inter-breed champion at Omagh Show 2023 with connections Gillian and Lauren Irwin (kneeling). Also featured is Mark Logan, from Clandeboye Estate, who judged the inter-breed class. Picture: Richard Halleron