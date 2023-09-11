John Miller 1st & 2nd in Randalstown HPS from Dale. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Both parents of the winning bird were from Gerald Delaney and Oroory Hill Stud. The Simmons team from Edgarstown finished 2nd and 3rd Open & Section. The big Sect E have dominated this race for a few seasons now and that trend continued in 2023.

Overall it looked a reasonable enough race the Premier Nat for the Mighty NIPA was flown from Dale in Pembrokeshire not far from the usual site at Talbenny which was not available.

NIPA Open Dale YB Nat 351/2875 – 1-1E R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1420, 2-2E G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1406, 3-3E G & C Simmons 1406, 4-4E David Calvin Bondhill 1406, 5-5E David Calvin 1405, 6-6E David Calvin 1405, 7-7E Robert Buckley Annaghmore 1405, 8-8E Robert Buckley 1405, 9-9E Robert Buckley 1405, 10-10E David Calvin 1405, 11-11E Davd Calvin 1404, 12-12E R Telford Annaghmore 1403, 13-13E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1402, 14-1A Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1399, 1-14E R Telford 1296, 16-15E G Buckley & Son 1381, 17-2A L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1381, 18-16E David Calvin 1377, 18-B John Connolly Ballymoney 1377, 20-17E P Boyd Annaghmore 1376.

Henry Turkington best in Kells & District from Dale. Pic: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Sect C Dale 64/518 – A & T Agnew Ballyclare & Dist 1343, D & S Suitters & Sons Doagh & Dist 1324, A & T Agnew 1323, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1318, D & J Campbell Eastway 1315, T Cairns & Sons Kingsmoss 1308, A & T Agnew 1305, C McCormick Ligoniel 1303, A & N Lewis 1301, A & N Lewis 1299.

NIPA Sect D Dale 40/260 – J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1310, Donnelly Bros Newry City Inv 1310, Johnston Bros Colin 1297, Johnston Bros 1297, J Kelly & Sons Hills & Maze 1291, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1288, P Farrelly Glen 1285, J Greenaway 1266, G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1266, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1265, Lavery Bros Hills & Maze 1262.

NIPS Sect F Dale 23/105 – Stephen & Andrew Foster Corrigs 1124, R Shaw Corrigs 1112, R Shaw 1094, Lambert & Stewart Bangor 1089, R Shaw 1087, Lambert & Stewart 1078, Lambert & Stewart 1077.

NIPA Sect G Dale 36/399 – D & K Mallen Banbridge 1324, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1323, S Ogle 1323, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1321, Ron Williamson 1321, N Murtagh Millvale 1317, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1312, N Murtagh 1311,

Trevor Johnston 1st in Ballymena & District and the Town from Dale. Pic: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Centre Results Dale YB National

Loughgall Centre Dale – R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1420, David Calvin Bondhill 1406, David Calvin 1405, David Calvin 1405, R Buckley Annaghmore 1405, R Buckley 1405, R Buckley 1405, David Calvin 1405, David Calvin 1404, R Telford Annaghmore 1403.

Portadown Centre Dale – G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1406, G & C Simmons 1406, Tom McClean Edgarstown 1348, R Cassells Edgarstown 1346, R G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 1342, G & C Simmons 1332, S & E Buckley Edgarsown 131, Mullan Bros Edgarstown 1327, Allan McDonald Portadown & Drumcree 1324, R G & G Donaldson 1320.

Coleraine Centre Dale – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1399, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1381, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1376, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1359, S Diamond 1351, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1344, S Diamond 1340, J Hanson 1339, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1337, J Hanson 1334, S Diamond 1333.

Jimmy Smyth had the top 4 in Ahoghill Flying Club from Dale. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Ballymoney Centre Dale – J Connolly Ballymoney 1377, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1366, J Connolly 1356, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1355, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1351, D Dixon Ballymoney 1344, D & H Stuart 1335, D Dixon 1330, J Connolly 1328, F Barkley Rasharkin 1322.

Cullybackey Centre Dale – G Gibson Cullybackey 1358, A Darragh Cullybackey 1350, G Gibson 1339, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1327, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1326, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1325, A Darragh 1323, M Graham Ballymena 1322, J Smyth & Son 1321, J Millar Randalstown 1319.

Muckamore Centre Dale – S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1358, S & J Bones an T Yates 1346, 1341, 1337, Sam Murphy Muckamore 1321, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1318, 1315, Fleming Bros Crumlin 1305, S & N Maginty 1294, 1292.

Lurgan Centre Dale – D Carville & Son Lurgan Soc 1351, R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1335, Larkin Bros Meadows 1330, Al Larkin Meadows 1329, Larkin Bros 1320, R Adamson 1309, Ryan Magee Lurgan Soc 1302, D Carville & Son 1301, Geoff Douglas 1297, D Carville & Son 1297.

Tommy Tweed 1st Rasharkin & District from Dale. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Coalisland Centre Dale – K Carolan Coalisland 1347, D Carolan Coalisland 1333, G & S Smith Cookstown 1332, D Carolan 1329, D Carolan 1328, G Quinn Coalisland 1324, G Quinn 1324, G & S Smith 1318, D Carolan 1309, D Carolan 1307.

Banbridge Centre Dale – D & K Mallen Banbridge 1324, Sam Ogle Drumnavaddy 1323, 1323, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1302, F Simpson Banbridge 1283, Sam Ogle 1283, Tommy Mallon & Sons Banbridge 1282, Sam Ogle 1279, J Brush Drumnavaddy 1274, J Smyth & Sons 1274.

Newry Centre Dale – R Williamson Newry & Dist 1321, R Williamson 1321, Noel Murtagh Millvale 1317, O Markey Ballyholland 1313, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1312, Noel Murtagh 1311, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1310, Donnelly Bros 1304, Thompson & Lunn Newry City 1297, Gary Murphy Ballyholland 1291.

NIPA Race/Date

Dale YB Nat Saturday 2nd September 2023 – Liberated at 11.00am in a Lt winds.

NIPA President Paddy Murray from Killyleagh sponsored a voucher value £35 in each NIPA Section redeemable at Beattie’s Bird Foods. Winners were: Sect A - Sean Diamond Coleraine, Sect B - D & H Stuart Ballymoney, Sect C - A & T Agnew Ballyclare, Sect D - Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze, Sect E - R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall, Sect F - S & A Foster Corrigs, Sect G - D & K Mallen Banbridge, Sect H - Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle.

Danny Dixon with his runner up in Combine from Dale YB Nat. Pic: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Sect A Dale 24/252 – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1399, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1381, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1376, S Diamond 1351, Kevin Carolan Coalisland & Dist 1347, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1344, S Diamond 1340, J Hanson 1339, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1337, J Hanson 1334.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – Kevin Carolan 1347, Danny Carolan 1333, 1329, 1328, G Quinn 1324, 1324.

Coleraine Premier HPS – S Diamond 1399, L Hanson & Son 1381, J Hanson 1376, T & J McDonald 1259, S Diamond 1351, R McAlary 1344. Sean Diamond wins Coleraine Centre with “Russell’s Gift” 1st Sect A & 14th Open NIPA. Many thanks Russell for your generosity, much appreciated. Dublin Lier Market bus/raffle Winners - Breeder J Hanson/ Raced by Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin. GB23C-05491 £195 each. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Coleraine & County Derry RPS – W & W Murdock 1324, 1315, 1303.

Cookstown Social – G & S Smith 1332, 1318, 1290, 1289, 1286, G Marshall 1280.

Windsor Social – Kenny Glass 1318.

NIPA Sect B Dale 47/348 – D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1366, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1359, Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1358, S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1358, D Dixon Ballymoney 1356, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin & Dist 1355, H Cubitt Rasharkin & Dist 1351, A Darragh Cullybackey 1350, S & J Bones and T Yates 1346, D Dixon 1344.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club – J Smyth & Son 1325, 1321, 1294.

Ballymoney HPS – John Connolly 1377, D & H Stuart 1366, John Connolly 1356, D Dixon 1356, 1344, D & H Stuart 1335.

Ballymena & District HPS – T Johnston & Son 1327, K & K Kernohan & Sons 1326, Martin Graham 1322, Blair & Rankin 1317, K & K Kernohan & Sons 1306, Blair & Rankin 1295.

Cullybackey HPS – Gary Gibson 1358, Alan Darragh 1350, Gary Gibson 1339, Alan Darragh 1323, 1318, J & J Greer 1292.

Crumlin & District – Fleming Bros 1305.

Dervock RPS - D & H Stuart 1366, D & H Stuart 1335.

Harryville HPS – Sam Crawford 1299, 1299, 1299.

Kells & District HPS – Henry Turkington 1290, Surgenor Bros 1271.

Muckamore HPS – S & J Bones and T Yates 1358, 1346,1341, 1337, S Murphy 1321, S & N Maginty 1318.

Randalstown HPS – John Millar 1319, 1293, Stewart Bros 1291.

Rasharkin &District HPS – A C & T Tweed 1355, H Cubitt 1351, F Barkley 1322, W McFetridge 1306, Steele & McNeill 1290.

NIPA Sect E Dale 85/805 – 1-R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1420, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1406, G & C Simmons 1406, David Calvin Bondhill 1406, David Calvin 1405, David Calvin 1405, Robert Buckley Annaghmore 1405, Robert Buckley 1405, Robert Buckley 1405, David Calvin 1405,

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – Robert Buckley 1405, 1405, 1405, R Telford 1403, G Buckley & Son 1402, R Telford 1396.

Armagh HPS – D C & P McArdle 1355, E & M Curran 1313.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1406, 1405, 1405, 1405, 1404. 1377.

Edgarstown – G & C Simmons 1406, 1406, R Cassells 1346 R G & G Donaldson 1342, G & C Simmons 1332, S & E Buckley 1331. It was a special day for team Simmons taking the top two, and also topping the Portadown Centre a hard task on its own in any race. Both pigeons timed were nest mates, their breeding is the best of Robert Rea (Rea Rockets) and the top racing team of A & N Lewis of Doagh.

Side bet 1st S&E Buckley. Club Breeder/Buyer - 1st R Cassells, 2nd G & C Simmons. Big thank you and special mention to Splash and Shine for their sponsor of the first 3 pigeons timed in from Dale YB National. 1st G&C Simmons £25, 2nd G&C Simmons £15, 3rd T McClean £10. Well done to all in the result. Simmo PO.

Gilford & District – C & H Beattie 1304.

Laurelvale – Another great result for the loft of G & C Topley, clocking 6 of their 7 entries in the clubs Top 10 and making it look easy. Well done Geoff and all in the result. Colin Brown PO.

Loughgall – R Calvin & Daughter 1420, 1343, 1343, 1340, 1338.

Lurgan Social – D Carville & Son 1351, R Adamson 1335, 1309, Ryan Magee 1302, D Carville & Son 1301.

Markethill HPS – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1354, R McCracken 1330, 1315, 1312, 1312, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1309.

Monaghan HPS – Keith Allister 1356, G Swift 1348, R Mulligan 1337, B Corley 1330, Keith Allister 1318.

Portadown & Drumcree – Allan McDonald 1324, J Whitten & Son 1319, 1316, Sloan & Reid & Sons 1313, J Whitten & Son 1304, Allan McDonald 1302. Well done to Allan McDonald on winning today’s race from Dale.

Meadows – H T & J Larkin 1339, Larkin Bros 1330, Alan Larkin 1329, Larkin Bros 1320, M Brown 1309.

NIPA Sect H Dale 22/91 – Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1256, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1234, David Booth 1178, David Booth 1150, D Canning Derry & Dist 992.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Derry & District – D Canning 992.

Foyle RPS – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1256.

Mourne & District HPS – David Booth 1234, 1178, 1150, 1121.

Strabane & District Inv RPC – John White 896.

Coleraine Triangle Dale YB Nat – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1399, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1381, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1376, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1359, S Diamond1351, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1344, S Diamond 1340, J Hanson 1339, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1337, J Hanson 1334, S Diamond 1333, S Diamond 1324, W & W Murdock Coleraine & Co Derry 1324, B & D Coyle 1320, K Glass Windsor Social 1318, W & W Murdock 1315, J Hanson 1310, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1306, S Diamond 1304, W & W Murdock 1303, B & D Coyle 1301,

Mid Antrim Combine Dale YB Nat – 1st Gary Gibson of Cullybackey

The NIPA Dale young bird National was held on Saturday 2nd September.

The birds were liberated in Wales at 11.00am in light winds and a very good race was enjoyed by most lofts. Cullybackey fancier Gary Gibson timed the best bird in the local area at 15.51pm to top the Mid Antrim Combine and finish 3rd Section & 28th Open Nipa 2,897 birds. Gary's winner a blue w/f hen is the same bird that won Fermoy last weekend. She's from his Docker’s family. The sire won 1st Club, 1st Harryville Centre, 2nd Combine, and 4th Section from the Fermoy 5 Bird young bird race last season and the dam was 2nd Club beaten by loft mate and 4th Combine Roscrea 1,445 birds. She's from a son of “Fly Mo the nestmate to Danny Dixon's good 2nd Open cock and she's a granddaughter of the Golden Couple.

Runner up in the Combine was Dunloy's Danny Dixon on 1356. Danny's blue cock finished 5th Section B and 33rd Open. The sire is a son of Super Sonic Mike when paired to a daughter of Better Than Bolt. Anne, Chris & Tommy Tweed were best in Rasharkin on 1355 and placed 3rd Combine, 6th Section & 36th Open with a blue hen bred from Jeff Greenway lines. Harold Cubitt of Rasharkin was 7th Section & 42nd Open on 1351 and Alan Darragh of Cullybackey was placed 8th Section & 44th Open on 1350. Other club winners include Trevor Johnston & Son who won Ballymena & Dist for the first time since joining on 1327 for 16th Section & 94th Open. Trevor timed a blue hen bred from the top lines of Vermeerbergen/wilms. Both parents gifted by good friend and clubmate Keith Kernohan.

Jimmy Smyth & Son had the top four birds in Ahoghill the first two of his birds clocked were bred by Mark Milliken of Rasharkin. John Miller had the top two in Randalstown his winning cheq hen Lambrecht x Herman Ceuster flying to perch. Sam Crawford was best in Harryville and Henry Turkington had the winner in Kells on 1290 with a youngster bred by good friend Bertie Blair. This one's a grandchild of Bertie's 1st Open Talbenny National winner and Glen McNeilly's 2nd Open Yearling National. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Dale YB Nat - G Gibson Cullybackey 1358, D Dixon Rasharkin 1356, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1355, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1351, A Darragh Cullybackey 1350, D Dixon Rasharkin 1344, G Gibson Cullybackey 1339

