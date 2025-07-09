Premiership hat-trick for Ards Holstein Herd

Toast of the competition was the 300-cow Ards Herd, owned by Wilson and Karen Patton, and son Andrew, from The Hollows, Newtownards. The Ards prefix has scored a hat-trick, winning the Bank of Ireland overall premier herd award twice in succession, and three times in four years (2022, 2024 and 2025).

The County Down herd secured a number of premier section prizes, including best large herd, best senior cow and best 70T cow with Ards Kingboy Beyonce EX97, two years running. The Patton family have also earned a place to compete in Holstein UK’s national herd competition, which takes place later this year.

Renowned livestock photographer Jane Steel from the Kepculloch Herd in Glasgow, was tasked with judging the premier section of the hotly contested competition.

“I’d like to thank the Northern Ireland club for asking me to judge. I’ve been travelling over here to work for more than 30 years. I regularly visit herds to take photographs of four or five cows, but never get an opportunity to see the whole herd.

“I was totally blown away by the consistency and quality of the herds, and this is testament to the high calibre and number of entries in the competition.

“I’ve always known, but I don’t think breeders in the UK, fully realise the number of herds and the quality of cows here. From what I saw during my four-day judging stint, the best cows are in Northern Ireland.”

Dating back more than 65 years, the Ards Herd is currently averaging 10,000 litres per cow per year at 4.4% butterfat and 3.52% protein.

The Ards prefix won a Master Breeder Award in 2019 and is famed for producing top-quality bulls, cows and heifers. The Patton family are firmly focused on breeding medium-sized and efficient cows with good components, fertility and longevity. They have invested in new bloodlines over the years, and some the most successful and proven cow families include Ruth, Lou Ella, Ashlyn, Jeven, Panzer, Danna and Beyonce.

An impressive 80% of the herd’s cows and heifers are classified – 80 EX and 160 VG. This includes the EX97 Ards Kingboy Beyonce – the first ever home-bred 97 point cow in Northern Ireland. At nine-years-old, she is in her eighth lactation and has bred an EX93 Skywalker daughter, an EX91 Blackjack, and two young Lambada daughters full of potential for the future.

Runner-up for the premier herd award was the noted 310-cow Relough Herd, owned by Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, Dungannon.

William and Andrew McCollum’s 240-cow Ballycairn Herd at Coleraine, was the best overall herd in the junior section of the competition. The Ballycairn prefix secured a number of awards, including, best new entrant, best large herd, best bull progeny group with Gensource Captain daughters, and best cow family with Hilda females.

One of the highlights of Holstein NI’s annual calendar, the herds inspection competition is growing from strength to strength. Club secretary, John Martin MBE, said: “There was strong competition across the junior, intermediate, senior and premier sections. We were delighted to see eleven new entrants participating in the junior section.

“Judged over a number of weeks, our four judges had the unenviable task of selecting the prize winners. We are indebted to the judges, Jane Steel; Trevor Lockhart (Ballyelly), Ramelton, Donegal); Matthew McLean (Priestland), Bushmills; and Andrew Kennedy (Maineview), Ballymena.”

Club chairman Geoffrey Patton congratulated the prize winners and thanked the category sponsors – Bank of Ireland (premier); Trioliet (senior); Norbrook (intermediate) and Cookstown Dairy Services (junior).

He said: “We are extremely grateful to our valued sponsors for their continued and generous support of the competition.

“I would also like to thank the judges for giving up their time and using their expertise. They enjoyed the challenge and were very complimentary about the competing herds, and the individual animals presented for judging. Thanks also to the stewards, participants and everyone who contributed to ongoing success of the competition.”

JUNIOR SECTION

Best new entrant: William & Andrew McCollum, Ballycairn.

Best heifer: 1, Joel Richardson, Annaghmore Jordy D Kandi Red; 2, SJ, JR & C Stevenson, Newry Elevated Rosalie; 3, Brian & Jonny Matthews, Lisnasure Victor Lavender.

Junior cow: 1, Joel Richardson, Annaghmore Luxors Jodie Red; 2, SJ, JR & C Stevenson, Newry Cyprus G Barbie; 3, Dessie & Ian Maybin, Dunaird Pepper Hazel 2.

Senior cow: 1, SJ, JR & Stevenson, Newry Ranger Dusky; 2, Joel Richardson, Lumville M Danoise; 3, I & A Henning, Loughgilly Lighthouse Dellia 2.

70T cow: 1, Norman & Nathanael McCollum, Bellemont Mogul Lexi; 2, Gary O’Hagan, Bavan Big John Belle 5; 3, SJ, JR & C Stevenson, Newry Unix Barbie.

Cow family group: 1, William & Andrew McCollum, Hilda; Stephen McAlister & Chris Coote, Carlin; 3, Dessie & Ian Maybin, Poppy.

Bull progeny group: 1, William & Andrew McCollum, Genosource Captain; 2, Stephen McAlister & Chris Coote, Denovo 14585 Outlay ET; 3, Dessie & Ian Maybin, Westcoast Yamaska ET.

Small herd: 1, SJ, JR & C Stevenson, Newry; 2, Gary O’Hagan, Bavan; 3, Peter Orr, Lessize.

Medium herd: 1, Denis Foreman, Knockbracken; 2, I & A Henning, Loughgilly; 3, Sam Wadsworth, Mourneview.

Large herd: 1, William & Andrew McCollum, Ballycairn; 2, Graham Lyons, Flushtown; 3, Stephen McAlister & Chris Coote, Beechlodge.

Best new entrant, small herd: 1, Peter Orr, Lessize; 2, Joel Richardson, Annaghmore.

Best new entrant, medium herd: 1, Sam Wadsworth, Mourneview; 2, CR & CM McIntyre, Croaghmore; 3, Harold McKinley, Harivald.

Best new entrant, large herd: 1, William & Andrew McCollum, Ballycairn; 2, WW & T McCormick, Drumnaheigh; 3, J & S Moore Bannvalley.

INTERMEDIATE SECTION

Best heifer: 1, Tommy & Mark Henry, Priestland Legend Lila Z; 2, Alwyn Burns, Curlough Jaco Anne 139; 3, Noel & Daniel Willis, Conncorr Lambda Primrose.

Junior cow: 1, Alwyn Burns, Curlough Gossip Red 10; 2, Thomas Boyd, Lealies Kingboy Belle; 3, Chris Heenan, Whinchat Diamondback Express.

Senior cow: 1, Alwyn Burns, Curlough Rhonda 39; 2, Robert and Jack Shanks, Dunadry Eve 75; 3, Matthew Brownlee, Killynure Razor Irene.

70T cow: 1, Robert & Jack Shanks, Dunadry Amanda 47; 2, Roy and Alistair Pillow, Kildarton Dempsey Flora; 3, Alwyn Burns, Curlough Froukje 13.

Cow family group: 1, James McAuley, Lisa; 2, Tommy & Mark Henry, Froukje; 3, Thomas Boyd, Heather.

Bull progeny group: 1, Thomas Boyd, Morningview LCC Kingboy; 2, Robert & Jack Shanks, Delaberge Pepper; 3, Alwyn Burns, Peak Alta Realmoney.

Small herd: 1, Glenn Johnston, Divis; 2, Chris Hennan, Barbican; 3, Stephen McCahon, Dernagross.

Medium herd: 1, Tommy & Mark Henry, Mostragee; 2, Thomas Boyd, Lealies; 3, James McAuley, Parkshaw.

Large herd: 1, Robert & Jack Shanks, Dunadry; 2, Alwyn Burns, Curlough; 3, William Graham, Drumgoon.

SENIOR SECTION

Best heifer: Iain McLean, Priestland 7225 Cheerful Dream Red; 2, Mark & William Truesdale, Castletru Lambda Cherry; 3, Alex & Steven Brown, Moneyhaw Ardor Nora.

Best junior cow: 1, S Haffey & Sons, Kilvergan Batman Ashlyn 2; 2, Andrew Magowan, Bannwater Casper Sheba 148; 3, John Mitchell, Grovedairy Rager Lulu Red.

Best senior cow: 1, Stuart & Jonathan Lyons, Skerryview Amusing Tart Bellstar; 2, S Haffey & Sons, Kilvergan Challenger Primrose; 3, Alex & Steven Brown, Moneyhaw Piston Gladys 2.

Best 70T cow: 1, Stephen & Mark Montgomery, Gortree Sunglass Jewel; 2, S Haffey & Sons, Kilvergan Dempsey Ethel; 3, Alex & Steven Brown, Moneyhaw Calando Calypso.

Cow family group: 1, S Haffey & Sons, Ashlyn; 2, Alex & Steven Brown, Gladys; 3, Mark & William Truesdale, Ashlyn.

Bull progeny group: 1, Alex & Steven Brown, Sandyvalley Piston; 2, S Haffey & Sons, Westcoast Ardor; 3, Henry Thompson, EDG Clown.

Small herd: 1, Andrew Magowan, Bannwater; 2, Stuart & Jonathan Lyons, Skerryview; 3, Mark & William Truesdale, Castletru.

Medium herd: 1, Iain McLean, Priestland; 2, Alan & David Irwin, Redhouse; 3, Alex & Steven Brown, Moneyhaw.

Large herd: 1, S Haffey & Sons, Kilvergan; 2, John Mitchell, Grovedairy; 3, Henry Thompson, Caddyview.

PREMIER SECTION

Best heifer: 1, Alan & Leanne Paul, Slatabogie Lambda Flower; 2, R McLean & Sons, Relough Lambda Danna 31; 3, Wilson & Andrew Patton, Ards Lambda Joanna.

Junior cow: 1, Cyril & Martin Millar, Damm Tatoo Sallie; 2, Wilson & Andrew Patton, Ards Lambda Camomile; 3, George & David Simpson, Damm Impression Beth 2.

Senior cow: 1, Wilson & Andrew Patton, Ards Kingboy Beyonce; 2, George & Jason Booth, Brookroad Satrin 185; 3, Sam & John McCormick, Hilltara Crushtime Maude 3.

70T cow: 1, Wilson & Andrew Patton, Ards Kingboy Beyonce; 2, George & Jason Booth, Rockset Pepper Bridget; 3, Robin Orr, Ballyportery Baloo Maud.

Cow family group: 1, George & Jason Booth, Bridget; 2, Alan McMurray, Melanie; 3, Wilson & Andrew Patton, Beyonce.

Bull progeny group: 1, Alan McMurray, Walnutlawn Sidekick; 2, R McLean & Sons, Farnear Delta Lambda; 3, Wilson & Andrew Patton, Stantons Chief.

Small herd: 1, Lois Kirkpatrick, Glenbank; 2, Trevor Keatley, Aghyaran; 3, Paul Dunn, Dunbanard.

Medium herd: 1, Alan McMurray, Matfield; 2, Jim & Nicholas McCann, Simlahill; 3, Norman & David McNaugher, Mullaugher.

Large herd: 1, Wilson & Andrew Patton, Ards; 2, R McLean & Sons, Relough; 3, Sam & John McCormick, Hilltara.

Junior Section: Josh Ebron received the best heifer and junior cow awards on behalf of the Annaghmore Herd. Included are judge Andrew Kennedy, and sponsor Cathal Gibbons.

Junior Section: Sponsor Cathal Gibbons, and judge Andrew Kennedy, are pictured with William McCormick, second prize best new entrant in the large herd category.

Junior Section: Judge Andrew Kennedy, and sponsor Cathal Gibbons present the senior cow award to Harold Stevenson, representing Newry Herd.