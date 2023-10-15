Preparations under way for the winter ahead

​​October is a busy month on all farms. For many livestock farmers the coming weeks represent the culmination of an entire year’s work.

On suckler farms the challenge of weaning calves is close at hand. And the same principle holds for upland flock owners, who will be weaning lambs.

All these decisions are linked in one way or another to the movement of stock. Weaned calves and store lambs will be either taken to their winter accommodation or brought to the mart for sale.

Central to all of this is the necessity to put stock on trailers or lorries. While farmers take the utmost care loading, transporting and unloading livestock, injuries can still occur and, as many farmers know only too well, a broken leg or pelvis can bring an animal’s life to a premature end.

Given the inherent risks involved in moving livestock, the option of selecting livestock in transit cover on your farm combined insurance policy is well worth considering.

Mature cattle are currently worth well in excess of £1,000. For in-calf heifers and young cows, this figure can be doubled. Transit insurance recognises that accidents can happen, no matter how much planning goes into the movement of livestock.

Taking a loss of a four-figure magnitude is one that most farm businesses in Northern Ireland will find hard to absorb. The good news is that transit insurance takes the financial worry out of these potential scenarios.

To make sure that any livestock claim is paid to the full market value, there are a number of relevant points that farmers should be aware of. In the first instance, livestock valuations should take account of the maximum numbers/value of animals projected for the business throughout the year.

On breeding cattle and sheep farms, for example, numbers tend to be at their lowest in the early months of the year. This figure rises as cows calve and ewes give birth to their lambs.

As already referenced, stock numbers will be at their maximum during the early autumn period. So, it is important that farmers should take account of this increased livestock value when agreeing livestock valuation figures for their insurance.

This point can be easily missed in the case of businesses renewing policies during the early months of the year. Livestock valuation figures can easily double on farms with breeding cows and sheep between the early spring months and the autumn period.

Combined policies will include sections such as farm buildings and contents, public and employers’ liability, and livestock. Standard livestock perils such as fire and lightning can be enhanced to include theft, livestock in transit, livestock straying and livestock worrying.

Autumn may be the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness. But it also brings us its fair share of storms.

This, in turn, brings the spectre of Ash Dieback into sharp focus. We know that many thousands of mature ash trees, many located in boundary hedges, have succumbed to the disease. And unfortunately, many more will follow suit over the coming years.

Many of these trees are liable to fall during spells of stormy weather in the future. There is an obvious onus on landowners to cut diseased trees that represent a potential liability where accidents and associated damages are concerned.

However, it’s not always easy to spot the early signs of disease in infected trees and so there is always the potential for heavy branches to fall, again causing accident and injury.

Just because a landowner has leased farmland out to another farmer, does not automatically shift the responsibility of the duty of care regarding falling trees/branches.

It is very important that landowners also have public liability insurance in place, whether they are actively farming the land or not.