As autumn set in it is time to think about housing and weaning spring - born suckled calves.

The weaning process can be highly stressful for calves as their environment, social grouping and diet may all change in a short period of time.

CAFRE Beef and Sheep adviser John Hamilton says: “The stress associated with weaning can lead to significant loss of thrive and potentially even death in severe cases of pneumonia. It is therefore vital to make weaning as stress free as possible for calves.”

Introducing concentrate feeding via a creep feeder or creep gate 6 - 8 weeks prior to weaning has several benefits. It helps to break the cow-calf bond as the calf is no longer solely dependent on the milk supply of the cow as concentrate feed becomes an increasingly important part of the diet. If forward grazing calves through a creep gate, calves will have the additional benefit of preferential clean grazing in addition to concentrate.

Quiet Wean nose flaps in use at the Greenmount Abbey Farm.

Forward grazing also helps get calves used to being separated from the cow for extended periods of time as they generally only return to suckle. As calves are growing quickly, a ration with a relatively high protein content (16% crude protein CP) is fed, however this should be discussed with your nutritionist who will tailor a ration best suited to your situation. Having calves consistently eating a concentrate diet prior to housing or sale has benefits as the calves’ digestive system has had time to transition to the change.

Calves should be treated with an anthelmintic product to treat for lungworm prior to weaning. This should lead to an effective kill of lungworm when the calves are still in a stable low stress environment, and which allows calves to cough up and expel the dead worms while outside.

Delayed treatment may result in many dead worms remaining in the lungs and when coupled with the stress of weaning and housing can lead to the onset of pneumonia. Discuss worming strategies with your vet, especially when purchasing calves of unknown health status.

There are a number of methods to wean calves in a stress-free manner, these include Fence Line weaning and the use of Quiet Wean nose flaps. Fence Line weaning can be practised when calves are being forward grazed with free access to the cows being gradually reduced and eventually stopped over a period of days. The calves will remain in an adjacent field close to their mothers until weaning is complete.

A stress-free weaning period is crucial to prevent loss of thrive in suckler calves.

If forward grazing is not being practised this method can still be followed by gradually removing the cows into an adjacent field over a number of days again until the process is complete. Removing the cows gradually whilst leaving some older familiar animals in the group helps to reduce stress whilst slowly breaking the bond between cow and calf.

Quiet Wean nose flaps are simply a plastic nose flap that can be fitted into the calf’s nostrils to prevent it suckling the cow. They have been trialled on the CAFRE farms with positive results. Generally, the process takes 4- 7 days to complete depending on the temperament of individual calves. It has been shown to minimise stress levels due to physical contact between the cow and calf still being maintained thus resulting in reduced antibiotic use.

There are a range of intranasal and injectable vaccines available for pneumonia, covering Pasteurella, RSV and Pi3. These should be administered following veterinary guidance depending on your individual situation. IBR can also have a major effect on the animal’s respiratory system and again can be vaccinated for via injection or intranasally.

If housing calves in warm autumn conditions, it may be beneficial to allow the calves access to an outdoor paddock for a few days until they acclimatise to their new environment. As this is not always possible clipping the hair off the calf’s backs will help keep them cool and minimise sweating thus helping to reduce the chances of the calves developing pneumonia. Clipping is also beneficial when applying pour-on anthelmintic products.

In summary to ensure effective and stress-free weaning consider:

- Introducing concentrate feeding

- Implementing a health plan including a worming and vaccination programme

- Gradual weaning

- Clipping calves before housing.

Contact your CAFRE Beef and Sheep adviser through your local DAERA Direct Office for further information on all aspects of suckler herd management.