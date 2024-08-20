Kenny Preston took the Overall Champion title at the Beltex Omagh Show and Sale with his Ram Lamb, Glenpark Kruger.

Taking place at Beattie Pedigree Centre on Friday, 9 August, Club Chairman, Eddie O’Neill was judge on the day.

The Overall and Male Champion, lucky Lot 13, was sired by Ardstewart Google, who had come first in the Aged Ram class at Carlisle and was purchased for the flock for 5,000 guineas. Out of a home-bred ewe, his grandfather, Ryder Enzo, was a 3,000 guineas purchase. The Omagh breeder had other notable wins including Reserve Male Champion and Reserve Female Champion.

Reserve Champion was a Shearling Ewe, Bolies Jolene, from Joshua Keys’ Bolies Flock.

Lot 16 was sired by Buckles Horris, who needs no introduction, and is out of Bodoney Demi.

She also picked up Female Champion from the judge. With only a select few Buckles Horris progeny being offered for sale this year, you won’t want to miss her two sisters being sold at the Dungannon Beltex Show and Export Sale on Monday, 26 August.

Top price at the sale was a very impressive 4,000gns for a Shearling Ram, Bodoney Juggernaut, from Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock. Lot 10’s sire, Cybi Glyndwr, was purchased for the Trillick flock from Carlisle in 2022. Cybi has proven himself in the show ring, winning the Aged Ram class at both the Irish Beltex National Show in Omagh and Balmoral Show in 2023. A natural bred twin, Juggernaut’s dam Bodoney Ellusive, is from a successful bloodline for the McCutcheons, tracing back to their foundation ewe, Orkney Wonder Girl, who has bred numerous lambs which have performed very well across many pedigree flocks. His grandfather, Matt’s Defender, a private purchase from Matthew Burleigh, has also been a valuable addition, breeding multiple winning offspring. In May, Bodoney Juggernaut won the Shearling Ram class at Balmoral Show as well as Group of Three.

The next Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club event is the Dungannon Beltex Show and Export Sale on Monday 26 August 2024. Visit the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Facebook page for the catalogue and more detail.

1 . 1 - Champion.jpg The Overall Champion at the Beltex Omagh Show and Sale was a Ram Lamb, Glenpark Kruger, pictured with judge Eddie O’Neill and Zara Preston Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 2 - Reserve Champion (1).jpg Judge Eddie O’Neill is pictured with Joshua Keys and his Reserve Champion Bolies Jolene Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 3 - Top Price.jpg A Beltex Shearling Ram, Bodoney Juggernaut, sold for 4,000gns. Photo: freelance Photo Sales